Boston police arrest 16-year-old boy on gun possession charge in Dorchester

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday night after police found him allegedly carrying a gun in Dorchester, police said.

The teenager, whose name was not released, was arrested in the area of 7 Coleus Park at about 6:30 p.m., Boston police wrote in a statement on the department’s website. Responding officers were told there was a large crowd gathering outside the property and were given a description of one person who appeared to be carrying a firearm.

When they arrived, officers performed a “pat frisk” on the 16-year-old boy, who matched the description they had received, police said. During the frisk, officers found a loaded .380 caliber Cobra ENT Model CA-380 handgun in the front waistband of his pants. He was then arrested without incident.