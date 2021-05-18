Convicted rapist released last year charged with attacking woman in Providence again

Martinez was particularly targeting undocumented women, even making them fill out job applications, because he thought they wouldn’t report him after he raped them, said Major David Lapatin.

PROVIDENCE — Last year, after serving time for rape, Juan Martinez started posting advertisements in the bodegas on Cranston Street, looking for cleaning ladies, according to police.

After spending 20 years in jail for first-degree sexual assault, Juan Martinez, 55, of Providence, was charged again this week with targeting and raping undocumented women in Rhode Island. Rhode Island Department of Corrections

Instead, several women did call the police. He was arrested Monday, shortly after a woman reported that he’d raped her at his home on Union Avenue, Lapatin said.

Martinez, who also goes by Carlos, is suspected in at least five other sexual assaults or attempted assaults, nearly all women who are undocumented, said Lapatin.

“He is what you would call a super predator,” Lapatin added.

Martinez, 55, had been convicted of first-degree sexual assault in Johnston in 2000, and sentenced in 2001 to 40 years in prison, with 25 years to serve.

He was released from the Adult Correctional Institutions in March 2020, using good behavior to shave several years off his sentence, said corrections spokesman J.R. Ventura.

By October, police had their first report of a woman being attacked, Lapatin said. Then, there were more. Some said they managed to get away from him.

Detective Jeff Richards was investigating and collecting evidence, but hadn’t assembled enough to bring charges until the latest woman came forward Monday and helped police identify Martinez, Lapatin said.

Martinez was arraigned at District Court Tuesday on two counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree sexual assault from Monday’s case. He was ordered held without bail.

Lapatin said more charges are expected as evidence in other cases is reviewed, and urged anyone else who believes they are a victim to contact Providence police.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.