FBI probes campaign donations to Maine Senator Susan Collins

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been reviewing a possible scheme to funnel illegal donations to the 2020 re-election campaign of U.S. Senator Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, recently unsealed court records in Washington show.

The FBI is investigating whether Martin Kao, the former chief executive officer for Hawaii-based contractor Martin Defense Group, illegally donated money to the senator’s campaign, according to a search-warrant application filed in federal court in April. The contractor has offices in Maine, as well as other locations.

An FBI agent alleged in a court affidavit that Kao used a shell company to make a $150,000 donation to the campaign and reimbursed family members for smaller donations to Collins. Under federal law, government contractors are prohibited from making donations to political committees. So-called “straw” donations in which a contributor uses someone else’s money are also illegal.