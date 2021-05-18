Here’s how Rhode Islanders feel about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think the NBA play-in tournament might be more exciting than the playoffs. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .



ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 150,648 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 263 new cases since May 14. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 1.9 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 10.5 percent. The state announced one more death, bringing the total to 2,701. There were 78 people in the hospital, and 510,133 residents were fully vaccinated.

Say goodbye to your mask tan lines.

Fully vaccinated Rhode Islanders can begin holding mask bonfires as soon as today, although you should hold on to at least a few of those face coverings because businesses and offices can still require customers to wear masks. And if you’re not fully vaccinated, you’re going to need to wear a mask in most public settings until you are. (Also, don’t really build a bonfire. These things don’t burn well.)

The state’s decision to end its mask mandate for those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine marks a significant point in the pandemic, and it won’t be long before events can be held at full capacity and people can dance in multiple pods at weddings.

But residents here are a little less supportive of vaccine requirements than people living in Massachusetts and Connecticut, according to a new survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States.

The consortium, which has been researching trends throughout the country during the pandemic, found that about 66 percent of Rhode Islanders believe that everyone should be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s higher than the national average, but well behind residents in Massachusetts (75 percent).

You can read the full survey results here, and here’s a quick snapshot of how Rhode Island compares with the national average, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

Everyone should be required to get the vaccine

US: 62 percent

Rhode Island: 66 percent

Massachusetts: 75 percent

Connecticut: 69 percent

You should need a vaccine to get on a plane

US: 67 percent

Rhode Island: 71 percent

Massachusetts: 80 percent

Connecticut: 73 percent

Children should need a vaccine to go to school

US: 58 percent

Rhode Island: 62 percent

Massachusetts: 70 percent

Connecticut: 68 percent

College students should be required to get the vaccine

US: 66 percent

Rhode Island: 70 percent

Massachusetts: 79 percent

Connecticut: 75 percent

The consortium includes researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern universities. They surveyed 21,733 individuals across the country between April 1 and May 3 via an online poll.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ My latest column: As gun violence rattles Rhode Island, our politicians need to offer more than just words. Read more.

⚓ Providence schools Superintendent Harrison Peters on Monday night apologized for hiring an administrator charged with assault for allegedly forcibly massaging a teenage boy’s foot in a Warwick gym in April. It might be too little, too late. Read more.

⚓ A man from Rhode Island and one from Massachusetts are first in the nation to be charged with fraudulently seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic-related small business loans from the federal government. Read more.

⚓ Later this month, for the first time in as long as anyone can remember, people will be able to collect quahogs from portions of the lower Providence River. Read more.

⚓ The US Supreme Court on Monday ruled that police in Rhode Island violated a Cranston man’s constitutional rights by seizing his guns without a warrant amid fears that he would kill himself. Read more.

⚓ US Representative David Cicilline is calling for Congress to censure Republican lawmakers for what he called “dangerous mischaracterizations” about the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol. Read more.

⚓ Politics: My colleague James Pindell explains why the US Supreme Court’s decision to take up a case that could change the nation’s abortion laws is bad timing for Republicans. Read more.

⚓ Business: Massachusetts is moving up its full reopening to Memorial Day weekend. Read more.

⚓ Travel: A few New England locations made the U.S. News & World Report’s annual best vacations lists. Read more.

⚓ Sports: Here’s when Fenway Park and TD Garden will be back to full capacity. Read more.



⚓ Governor Dan McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos will hold their bi-weekly press conference at 2 p.m.

⚓ The Senate Finance Committee meets at 4 p.m. to discuss higher education spending in Governor McKee’s proposed budget.

⚓ The Rhode Island State Labor Relations Board meets at 9 a.m. Here’s the agenda.

