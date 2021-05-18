Lawrence boy, 17, charged with murder in fatal shooting

A 17-year-old Lawrence boy allegedly shot and killed another man in Lawrence and is now scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to face a murder charge, officials said.
Adrian Corniel-Delacruz is scheduled to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court. He is accused of shooting Edward Javier, 25, of Lawrence multiple times, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.
A motive for the shooting was not disclosed.
According to prosecutors, Lawrence police responded to 461 Haverhill St. last Friday morning where the body of Javier was discovered lying in the backyard. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Corniel-Delacruz is the second person arrested in connection with Javier’s homicide. Francisco Jose Tejada Torres, 22, pleaded not guilty to an accessory after the fact of murder charge in the Lawrence courthouse on Monday.
He was ordered held on $15,000 cash bail.
According to court records, prosecutors allege that Tejeda Torres drove Corniel-Delacruz to the scene and drove away with the teenager in his vehicle following the shooting.
