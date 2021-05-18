Lawrence boy, 17, charged with murder in fatal shooting

A 17-year-old Lawrence boy allegedly shot and killed another man in Lawrence and is now scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to face a murder charge, officials said.

Adrian Corniel-Delacruz is scheduled to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court. He is accused of shooting Edward Javier, 25, of Lawrence multiple times, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.

A motive for the shooting was not disclosed.