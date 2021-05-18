Market Basket is opening its first Rhode Island location this week

WARWICK, R.I. — Move over Stop & Shop, Aldi, and Price Rite. Market Basket is moving in.

The Massachusetts-based supermarket chain is opening its first location in Rhode Island on Friday. The grand opening will start at 7 a.m. The store is located at 25 Pace Blvd. in the 89,000-square-foot space that was formerly occupied by Sam’s Club and At Home.

Market Basket already has locations across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. The company’s latest location has been much anticipated in Rhode Island. Last June, the company announced that it would open in mid-2021.