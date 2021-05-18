fb-pixel Skip to main content
Market Basket is opening its first Rhode Island location this week

The Massachusetts-based supermarket chain will open a store in Warwick on May 21.

By Alexa Gagosz Globe Staff,Updated May 18, 2021, 1 hour ago
The Massachusetts-based Market Basket chain will open a store in Warwick, R.I., on May 21.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

WARWICK, R.I. — Move over Stop & Shop, Aldi, and Price Rite. Market Basket is moving in.

The Massachusetts-based supermarket chain is opening its first location in Rhode Island on Friday. The grand opening will start at 7 a.m. The store is located at 25 Pace Blvd. in the 89,000-square-foot space that was formerly occupied by Sam’s Club and At Home.

Market Basket already has locations across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. The company’s latest location has been much anticipated in Rhode Island. Last June, the company announced that it would open in mid-2021.

A location in Johnston, R.I., is also under construction at 1300 Hartford Ave. An opening date has not yet been announced, but it will be sometime this year, according to the company’s previous announcements.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.

