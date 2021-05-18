Market Basket is opening its first Rhode Island location this week

WARWICK, R.I. — Move over Stop & Shop, Aldi, and Price Rite. Market Basket is moving in.
The Massachusetts-based supermarket chain is opening its first location in Rhode Island on Friday. The grand opening will start at 7 a.m. The store is located at 25 Pace Blvd. in the 89,000-square-foot space that was formerly occupied by Sam’s Club and At Home.
Market Basket already has locations across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. The company’s latest location has been much anticipated in Rhode Island. Last June, the company announced that it would open in mid-2021.
*Opening May 21st* We're thrilled to announce that our Warwick store will be opening this Friday! We thank you for your support – and hope to see you at the Grand Opening on May 21st.Posted by Market Basket on Sunday, May 16, 2021
A location in Johnston, R.I., is also under construction at 1300 Hartford Ave. An opening date has not yet been announced, but it will be sometime this year, according to the company’s previous announcements.
