McKee to meet with education commissioner over administrator facing assault charge

During his weekly news conference Tuesday, McKee declined to say whether he thinks Peters should step down because of the scandal. He said he first wants to speak with Infante-Green. But, he said, “We want to do what’s in the best interest of the students of Providence.”

Providence Schools Superintendent Harrison Peters is facing severe criticism in connection with the incident because he worked with the school administrator, Olayinka Alege, in Florida and hired him to work in Providence.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Daniel J. McKee said he will be meeting with state Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green on Tuesday afternoon to talk about the Providence school administrator charged with assault for allegedly forcibly massaging a teenage boy’s foot.

The state took over the Providence school district in 2019 following a scathing Johns Hopkins report, and Peters became superintendent in 2020.

On Monday night, members of a state Senate committee grilled Peters about his decision to hire Alege, who faces a charge of simple assault for the massaging incident, which took place at a gym in Warwick on April 20.

Peters told senators he worked with Alege for more than three years in Florida before deciding to hire him in Providence. “I thought I knew him,” he said. “But I was wrong. My hiring of Dr. Alege as a network superintendent for Providence Public Schools was an error in judgment. I want to sincerely apologize for any pain or worry this incident has caused students.”

Peters told senators that when he worked with Alege in Florida, he had not been aware of 2009 news reports that Alege had been accused of squeezing the toes of multiple boys – a practice referred to as “toe popping” – as an unusual form of punishment. After becoming Providence’s superintendent, Peters said he did a Google search, saw those articles, and questioned Alege about the toe popping before hiring him.

During Tuesday’s news conference, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, former chairwoman of the Providence City Council, was asked if she has confidence in Peters to continue leading the city school district.

“I have confidence in the decisions that the commissioner is making,” Matos said. “So I’m waiting to hear what the conversation is going to be between the governor and commissioner. Again, as the governor said, at the end of the day we want to make the decision that is in the best interest of the students, of the children of Providence.”

McKee is also scheduled to meet with Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, when she travels to Providence to tour several schools on Wednesday.

He noted that Weingarten, who leads the nation’s second-largest teachers union, has called for a return of full-time in-person school this fall. “I certainly agree with that,” McKee said. “So we have something very much in common in terms of, come September, to make that happen.”

But McKee, the state’s leading advocate of mayoral academies, is unlikely to agree with Weingarten about the the expansion of charter schools. He has vowed to veto a proposed three-year moratorium on the expansion of charter schools in Rhode Island.

Also during the press conference, McKee noted that the General Assembly plans to vote this week on legislation that would boost the minimum wage from $11.50 to $15 an hour over four years, and a bill that would let people earn up to 150 percent of their unemployment insurance benefits before being cut off from unemployment insurance.

“I look forward to signing both of those bills,” he said.

