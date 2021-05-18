Medical examiner rules that Mikayla Miller died by suicide

Police initially told Miller’s family she died by suicide, but her family questioned that assumption, saying that police and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan had been tight-lipped and unhelpful even as they begged for answers.

Miller, who was Black, was found about a mile from her house in Hopkinton on April 18. The sophomore was found hanging by a thin black belt on a tree, according to an affidavit filed by a Hopkinton police detective. Miller died by hanging herself, the death certificate says.

The state medical examiner ruled that Mikayla Miller, the 16-year-old whose body was found last month in Hopkinton, died by suicide, according to a death certificate obtained by the Globe.

Advertisement

Miller was involved in a physical altercation with two teenagers the day before her death, according to Miller’s mother, Calvina Strothers. The altercation was the fallout from a fight Miller had with her girlfriend, Strothers said, and she believed the District Attorney’s office did not adequately investigate the other teenagers’ involvement in her daughter’s death.

“My concern is, did they really thoroughly look at the crime scene?” Strothers said in an interview at the time. “Or did they just dismiss it because she’s a Black girl on a tree in Hopkinton?”

Activists, elected officials, and residents across Massachusetts have seized on Miller’s death as an example of racial injustice and have called for an independent investigation into what happened. The District Attorney and Hopkinton police did not share information with the public for about two weeks after the teen died, creating fertile ground for fear and speculation to take root. Accusations of a lynching, a racially motivated beating, and a police cover-up sped across the community and social media.

A rally and vigil for Miller in Hopkinton drew hundreds of people earlier this month, and another rally is planned for Friday outside of Ryan’s office in Lowell.

Advertisement

“If there was transparency from day one, there wouldn’t have been a need for this,” said Monica Cannon-Grant, founder of Violence in Boston, at the Hopkinton vigil.

Zoe Greenberg can be reached at zoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.