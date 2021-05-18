Randolph middle school put in lockdown after shots fired at nearby apartment complex

Reid wrote that there were “shots fired this morning at the Rosemont Square apartment complex on High Street. One is currently in custody, and multiple people involved fled the scene and are currently being pursued by police. There have been no victims reported, and the nearby middle school will be in lockdown for a time this morning. lt is an active scene at this time.”

Randolph police spokesman Matthew Reid confirmed the details in an e-mail message sent just before 9 a.m.

A Randolph middle school was placed into lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired at a nearby apartment complex, police said.

Police also tweeted about the incident.

“Randolph Police Units are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred in front of the Rosemont square apartments on Chestnut Street,” Randolph police said via Twitter. “Out of an abundance of caution the Randolph Community Middle School has been placed on lockdown. 1 suspect has been taken into custody.”

The suspect wasn’t named.

“Units are still searching the area for possible additional suspects,” cops tweeted. “We are asking residents in the area of Chestnut and High street to shelter in place while units search the area.”

Randolph Public Schools Superintendent Thea Stovell said the middle school was locked down as a precautionary measure.

“Out of an abundance of caution, The Randolph Community Middle School is currently in a lockdown protocol,” Stovell wrote in a statement. “Randolph Community Middle School is open for student and staff arrival with a strong police presence to ensure the safety of our school community. Parents and Guardians SHOULD NOT come to RCMS at this time. Updates will be provided as more information is received from the RPD.

Stovell also said “Randolph High School is open and has been put into a ‘shelter in place’ protocol. Additionally, Elementary Schools are also open, there will be a delay in student transportation for Elementary students.”

