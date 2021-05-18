South County Health plans to expand into other parts of Rhode Island

“These additions to our hospital campus and our extended community campuses demonstrate our sharp focus on patient care and our unparalleled commitment to quality, service, and innovation,” said Aaron Robinson, chief executive of the hospital.

The projects, scheduled through 2022, will renovate and upgrade the South County Health Hospital and the medical office building, as well as extend its medical practices and ancillary services into Narragansett and Warwick.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Rhode Island’s only independently operated health system has announced projects that will help it expand into other parts of the state.

South County Health was the only hospital in Rhode Island to earn the highest ratings from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) in this year’s Hospital Compare report. It received two five-star ratings, one for “Overall Hospital Quality” and one for “Patient Experience.” The hospital received double five-star designations in 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2017— something no other hospital in Rhode Island has done.

Here’s a few of the projects that are starting or finishing construction this summer.

A new Center for Advanced Orthopedic Surgery: Building on a 10-year partnership between the system and Ortho Rhode Island, this new Center for Advanced Orthopedic Surgery is due to be completed in December and will be the cornerstone of a renovated medical office building.

Center for Advanced Heart & Vascular Care: Construction started on a two-phased project that would allow patients to access diagnostic and treatment resources of a new Center for Advanced Heart & Vascular Care in January 2021. This project will bring Wound Care, Cardiology, and Cardiac Rehab into one place. The Wound Care Center will be equipped and redesigned to accommodate bariatric patients and those with decreased mobility, said Eric Dickervitz, a spokesman for the hospital system.

South County Health Medical & Wellness Center: Finishing construction this August is the system’s newly established Medical and Wellness Center located at 120 Centerville Rd. in Warwick. It’s a 14,000-square-foot leased space that will house the system’s Primary Care, General Surgeon, Urology, Women’s Health, Pulmonology, Express Care, Radiology, and Lab practices and services. The non-emergent care, Express Care Warwick, will also be open seven days a week— including evenings and weekends.

Renovating a new emergency department: The system is finishing up construction on its emergency department, which will improve the 13,204-square foot space. The project is intended to improve the triage process and the patient care path.

Primary Care in Narragansett: South County’s Primary Care facility, currently located in Suite 211 of the medical office building adjacent to the hospital in Wakefield, will soon relocate to its new home at 14 Woodruff Ave. in Narragansett. The 5,000-square-foot construction project at the Woodruff Plaza will be completed sometime in June 2021.









