South End man identified as Boston’s latest homicide victim

A South End man has been identified as the person who was fatally stabbed in the Boston neighborhood last Friday.
Gerie Acevedo was 24 years old, according to Boston police.
No arrests have been made, but police said the investigation is continuing by detectives in the homicide unit.
According to police, officers responded to investigate a report of a person stabbed near the intersection of West Newton Street and Shawmut Avenue last Friday around 8:38 p.m.
Police found the victim, now identified as Acevedo, who was rushed to an unidentified Boston hospital by Boston EMS where he was later pronounced dead.
Acevedo’s death was the 13th homicide in Boston this year compared to 15 murders at the same time last year, according to police.
