Two dead, one injured in shooting at Fall River park

The two men were transported to a local hospital and were pronounced dead, Cardoza said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Griffin Park and found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Fall River Police chief Jeffrey Cardoza told reporters at the scene.

Two men are dead and a third is in the hospital after they were shot at a Fall River park on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Police later learned that a third man was shot in the leg and was in the hospital, Cardoza said. It is unclear whether the man drove himself there or was taken by another person.

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said earlier that one person was in custody, but Cardoza did not confirm that.

“I know some officers were involved in foot chases after, but I don’t have any details on that,” Cardoza said.

The shooting is under investigation by State Police detectives and the Bristol district attorney’s office.

