Two charged in 2020 Dorchester murder

Henry Campbell, 28, and Tarik Wright, 23, each are facing charges for the fatal shooting of Sarbryon Loving, 39, in July, police said in a statement.

Boston police on Tuesday announced the arrest of two men on warrants charging them with the murder of another man last summer in Dorchester.

They were wanted on outstanding warrants on charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm, according to the statement.

Campbell was arrested Sunday at about 1:50 p.m. in the area of 1165 Blue Hill Avenue, the statement said.

Wright was arrested in the area of 79 Brunswick St. at 12:53 p.m. Monday by officers assigned to the United States Marshal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, the statement said. He was arrested in the back of a residence with assistance from the BPD SWAT Team and assets from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the statement said.

They are expected to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court the statement said.

Their arrests came after a months long investigation into Loving’s death early on the morning of July 26.

Officers responded to the area of 38 Erie St. at 1:58 a.m. and found Loving suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the statement said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the statement said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (617) 343-4470. They can also call the anonymous CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text “TIP” to 27463.

