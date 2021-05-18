UMass Amherst professor arrested on drunk driving charge after striking baby stroller in Hadley, police say

Hadley police identified the motorist as Tammy Haut Donahue, 43, of Amherst, who was arraigned Tuesday in East Hampshire District Court on charges of OUI and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. A not guilty plea was entered for Haut Donahue, who was released on personal recognizance, court records show.

A research professor at UMass Amherst was arrested Monday afternoon in Hadley for allegedly driving drunk and striking a baby stroller carrying a 17-month-old child, though the baby wasn’t hurt, according to officials and legal filings.

“Our thoughts are with the mother and her child following this very concerning matter,” the university said in a statement. “UMass Amherst confirms that Tammy Haut Donahue is a research professor in biomedical engineering. It is our understanding that the case is in the hands of the District Attorney’s Office.”

Hadley police said via Facebook that the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

“Hadley Police Dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a female who appeared impaired, operating a black BMW, struck a baby stroller in the Mountain Farms parking lot,” police wrote. “The 17 month old baby was in the stroller at the time, although there were no injuries as a result of the collision.”

Haut Donahue’s biography on the UMass website stated she is involved in research on biomechanics.

“Haut Donahue’s research work is in the area of analytical and experimental biomechanics with a focus on the musculoskeletal system,” the bio says. “As a principal investigator, Haut Donahue has been awarded about $14 million in research funding including $1.4 million in current support.”

Her next court date is slated for June 8, records show.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.