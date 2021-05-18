Unidentified chemical in package leads to hazmat response in Roslindale

An unidentified chemical in a package delivered to a Roslindale home set off a large response by hazardous materials teams late Monday, as technicians worked to decontaminate people who may have been exposed and prevent any further danger.

No injuries have been reported from the incident, which began on Brook Street, according to Boston Fire Department spokesman Brian Alkins. He said a resident received a package that contained the material, and brought it to the nearby Roslindale fire station, on Canterbury Street, for assistance.

After examining the package, fire officials called in hazardous materials specialists to take it away for further examination. Alkins said it has not yet been determined what was in the package.