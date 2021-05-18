With the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency, a new question: What will the Legislature keep from it?

Their ability to pass a string of new laws in four weeks is a test for a 200-member legislative body not typically known for nimbleness. “We all know that our Legislature loves waiting until the last minute,” Greg Reibman, president of the Newton-Needham Regional Chamber, quipped in the group’s morning newsletter Tuesday.

Faced with a suddenly ticking clock, state lawmakers are being pressed to extend, or make permanent, a host of COVID-related rules governing virtual select board meetings, sidewalk lunches, and to-go margaritas before Baker lifts his emergency declaration on June 15.

Governor Charlie Baker is ending the state of emergency in Massachusetts. Now, the Legislature has to decide what aspects of pandemic-era life they want to keep from it.

Yet, whatever action it takes, it will be crucial in determining what life will look like in Massachusetts for the months and perhaps years ahead. Their decisions will guide the state into the next phase when public health restrictions will be gone but many remain eager to keep some vestiges of pandemic life.

“There’s no such thing as an easy transition when suddenly the emergency order is lifted,” said Geoff Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, which represents cities and towns. “They’ve adjusted to the new world, and it’s not even possible to go back to the old world.”

Baker issued more than 60 orders — and various amendments — since he announced the state of emergency in March 2020, creating a set of ever-shifting rules that governed businesses and local governments for months.

Baker’s surprise announcement Monday that he’s ending them created a new challenge. Senate President Karen E. Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano have requested the Baker administration send them a list of orders impacted by his decision, and aides to both Democrats said they intend to work with the Republican governor to “provide a seamless transition out of the State of Emergency and back to a ‘new normal.’”

“Throughout the pandemic, the Legislature has adapted to the times and acted swiftly to provide protection, support, and relief to residents and businesses,” their offices said in a joint statement.

What they’ll ultimately keep is the question. Beckwith and local leaders are urging the Legislature to keep parts of one of Baker’s first emergency actions easing the state’s open meeting law to allow local boards, state commissions, and other committees to meet virtually.

Some city and town halls still remain partially shuttered to the public, and others have repurposed conference rooms that before COVID-19 hosted regular meetings but now function as office space to give staff extra distance, Beckwith said.

While the Legislature is not bound by the open meeting law — and will continue to operate remotely for now — the vast majority of local and state bodies would be legally forced to meet in person again without a new law allowing for the virtual option.

“There may be some communities who decide that some meetings can be in person and others can be held on a remote basis,” Beckwith said. “There are 351 towns and 351 different circumstances.”

Another emergency order gave municipalities flexibility in clearing restaurants to expand outdoors onto sidewalks, parking lots, and streets, in many cases turning parking spots into al fresco dining spots. But any approvals restaurants won under the order would end 60 days after the state of emergency is lifted — or in this case in mid-August during the height of the summer season.

Restaurateurs are also pressing legislative leaders to extend rules capping the fees restaurants pay delivery apps, such as Grubhub or DoorDash, at 15 percent — which ends when the state of emergency does — and allowing eateries to offer to-go cocktails.

That option, nonexistent before COVID-19, has been a small lifeline for businesses struggling to get customers in the door, advocates said. But it’s faced opposition from package store owners who say the option could erode their own businesses.

“That income has paid the rent and kept countless employees off unemployment. We must extend this program,” state Senator Diana DiZoglio, a Methuen Democrat, wrote in a letter Monday to Spilka and Mariano.

The Senate is slated to debate its budget proposal next week, and the House last month passed its own. But the hulking spending plan, while often a vehicle for passing a range of policy, may not be viable for extending pandemic-era laws.

Lawmakers typically don’t reach an agreement on the budget until the summer, and for the last decade, they’ve continually relied on interim spending plans to keep state government funded in the new fiscal year that starts in July while they hash out a deal. That likely puts its passage well beyond the June 15 expiration.

A host of other rules and laws also face expiration, though to date, the debate over keeping them has been less intense.

The Legislature in April 2020 passed a law allowing notaries public to remotely perform work central to estate planning and mortgages, but only until three business days after the state of emergency ends.

Health insurers are supposed to set the same rates for virtual or in-person visits on a number of services, but only for 90 days after the emergency declaration lifts. The same goes for a law waiving the one-week waiting period for anyone filing an unemployment benefits claim.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.