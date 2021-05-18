Working long hours led to increase in deaths from stroke and heart disease, new study says

The study estimates that in 2016, 398,000 people died from stroke and 347,000 from heart disease “as a result” of working at least 55 hours weekly, the statement said. Between 2000 and 2016, the number of deaths from heart disease linked to working long hours shot up by 42 percent, and from stroke by 19 percent, per the statement.

The two groups published their findings Monday in the journal Environment International, the WHO said in a statement.

Some 745,000 people across the globe died of stroke and ischemic heart disease brought on by working long hours in 2016, a 29 percent jump since 2000, according to the World Health Organization and International Labour Organization.

The release said 72 percent of the 2016 fatalities occurred among men, and that people living in the Western Pacific and Southeast Asia regions, as well as middle-aged or older workers, were particularly vulnerable.

The study, the statement continued, concludes that working 55 or more hours each week is associated with a roughly 35 percent higher risk of stroke and 17 percent higher risk of dying from ischemic heart disease, compared to working 35 to 40 hours per week.

The number of people working longer hours globally now stands at about 9 percent of the population, according to the statement.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed the way many people work,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director-general, in the statement. “Teleworking has become the norm in many industries, often blurring the boundaries between home and work.”

In addition, Ghebreyesus said, “many businesses have been forced to scale back or shut down operations to save money, and people who are still on the payroll end up working longer hours. No job is worth the risk of stroke or heart disease. Governments, employers and workers need to work together to agree on limits to protect the health of workers.”

His words were echoed by Dr. Maria Neira, director of the WHO’s director of Environment, Climate Change and Health.

“Working 55 hours or more per week is a serious health hazard,” Neira said in the statement. “It’s time that we all, governments, employers, and employees wake up to the fact that long working hours can lead to premature death.”





