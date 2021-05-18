2 South Carolina deputies are fired for their role in death of Black man in jail

The footage showed one of the deputies placing a knee on the back of the man, Jamal Sutherland, and Sutherland saying, “I can’t breathe,” which drew comparisons to last year’s killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

The actions of the deputies while they tried to remove the man from a jail cell — shown in graphic video footage that was released last week by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office — touched off protests and prompted calls for changes to how people experiencing mental illness are treated while in custody.

Two sheriff’s deputies in South Carolina were fired Monday for their role in the death of a Black man on whom they used pepper spray and Tasers after he was taken to jail from a mental health facility in January.

Sutherland, 31, was declared dead soon after the Jan. 5 encounter.

The deputies, Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle, had been placed on administrative leave before their firing was announced Monday on Twitter by Kristin Graziano, the Charleston County sheriff.

“Today, I made the decision to terminate the two detention deputies involved in this case,” Graziano said on Twitter. “I must weigh the interest of public safety for the community against any incident that creates even the perception of an impairment to the operation of the Detention Center for the safety of all residents, staff and our Community.”

It was not immediately clear if Fickett and Houle had lawyers, and their home phone numbers were not listed.

The local prosecutor said last week that she was reviewing the results of an investigation conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division into Sutherland’s death. The prosecutor, Scarlett A. Wilson, the 9th Circuit solicitor, said she expected to decide before the end of June whether criminal charges were warranted in the matter.

A lawyer for Sutherland’s family did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday night.

Houle had been employed by the sheriff’s office since 2016, and Fickett joined the office in 2011, Graziano said.

Sutherland had been taken to a mental health facility, Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, but was arrested there Jan. 4, the day before he died, after a fight broke out. Workers at the mental health center told responding officers that Sutherland had assaulted a staff member. He and another patient were arrested on the charge of third-degree assault and battery, according to The Post and Courier of Charleston.

Video of Sutherland on the day of his arrest showed him in distress, screaming “Let go of me” at officers and speaking of conspiracies, including references to the Illuminati, groups — real and fictitious — dating back centuries and said to have special knowledge.

The deadly encounter began when the deputies tried to extract Sutherland from a cell at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center, the county jail, to take him to court for a bond hearing Jan. 5.

The deputies released pepper spray in Sutherland’s cell twice, according to video, in which Houle later said that Sutherland had been hit with the Taser six to eight times. The video showed Sutherland writhing on the ground before he eventually lost consciousness.

A pathologist ruled the manner of Sutherland’s death as “undetermined,” stating that he died “as a result of excited state with pharmacotherapeutic effect during subdual process.” Officials declined to discuss the autopsy results further and said that the autopsy report was not a public document and would not be released.