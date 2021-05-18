A Black councilman protested Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting. Police urinated on his property to retaliate, he says

Now, after joining protesters demanding that video of the shooting be released, he claims police are targeting him. Twice last week, Adkins said, surveillance video at a funeral home he owns showed a police officer in uniform urinating on his property.

"As a Black man sitting here tonight, I'm afraid," Adkins said referencing Brown, a 42-year old Black man whose attorneys have said was unarmed when police shot him outside his home. "I'm afraid that I may be the next one, you know."

Last month, Elizabeth City, N.C., councilman Gabriel Adkins held back tears as he delivered a speech to his colleagues hours after police fatally shot Andrew Brown Jr., saying that he feared he might be next.

"I'm completely furious that any member of the sheriff department would think these acts are acceptable," Adkins told The Washington Post in an email. "This is a funeral home. A place where we house family's loved ones. I have lost all trust and respect for our sheriff department."

Adkins posted a video of the incident on Facebook. The news was first reported by the News & Observer.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a message from The Washington Post late on Monday.

Deputies shot Brown outside his home on April 21. The sheriff's office said deputies were executing arrest warrants for Brown on drug charges, but have yet to say whether Brown was armed, complying or fleeing.

Prosecutors have said the shooting was justified because Brown hit officers with his car before they fired. But Brown's family and attorneys said a 20-second "snippet" of body-cam footage they reviewed shows an "execution," and an autopsy commissioned by the family revealed Brown was shot five times, including once in the back of the head.

Three officers involved in the shooting have been suspended as the State Bureau of Investigation conducts an inquiry.

Adkins, an Elizabeth City native who is serving his second term on the council, owns a funeral home, a catering business, and an income tax and financial services company.

In the weeks since police fatally shot Brown, he has organized and attended protests and demanded the full video of Brown's shooting be released by the sheriff's office.

Now, Adkins says that advocacy has led to retaliation by police. Adkins said that security video shows one officer urinating on the property of his funeral home on Friday; that video, which he hasn't released, is still being processed, he said.

Video from a security camera recorded on Saturday and posted to Facebook shows a police cruiser with blinking lights parking in front of a shed and a garage he uses to store his hearses, Adkins said. Then, an officer in uniform walks to the middle of both structures, turning his back to the camera before he appears to urinate. After several seconds, the one-minute clip shows, the officer walks back to the patrol car before leaving.

"Since this case with Andrew Brown, I've been out protesting," Adkins told the News & Observer. "I really feel like they are retaliating back against me. Maybe they didn't know I had surveillance, but it's a funeral home."

Adkins also told the News & Observer that the sheriff's department had previously provided escorts for his funeral home, but hasn't responded to his past two requests. He said he is seeking legal representation and plans to press charges.

“I’m just getting real worried I might be the next target, or they’re trying to set me up,” Adkins said. “On top of it being a crime.”