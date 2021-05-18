Mass. reports 41,124 COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 41,124 to 7,209,523, state officials reported Tuesday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Monday, when 25,904 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 84.5 percent of the 8,528,620 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 3,966,363 first shots and 3,009,571 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 233,589 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 3,243,160.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

