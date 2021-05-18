North Carolina prosecutor calls shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. justified

The facts, Womble said, “clearly illustrate the officers who used deadly force on Andrew Brown Jr. did so reasonably, and only when a violent felon used a deadly weapon to place their lives in danger.”

R. Andrew Womble, the district attorney for North Carolina’s First Judicial District, made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday, during which he described Pasquotank County deputies’ efforts to serve a drug-related warrant on Brown and showed snippets of police body camera video from the brief, deadly encounter.

A North Carolina prosecutor said Tuesday that the fatal shooting of a Black man by sheriff’s deputies was justified, because the man, Andrew Brown Jr., used his car as a “deadly weapon” as he tried to evade arrest. The deputies will not face criminal charges, he said.

Three deputies opened fire on Brown as he tried to get away in his car in Elizabeth City on April 21, firing 14 shots. His death, days after a jury found a Minneapolis police officer guilty of murdering George Floyd, another Black man, sparked days of peaceful protest in Elizabeth City, a majority-Black coastal city of 18,000 people.

The family of Brown and their lawyers, who saw some video footage of the shooting earlier, have described it as an “execution,” arguing that deputies overreacted by opening fire on a man who was trying to get away from them, not hurt them. They said a private autopsy showed that he was hit by five bullets and killed by a shot to the back of the head.

But Womble said Tuesday that Brown, at one point, drove his car “directly at” a deputy, giving the officers the legal right to open fire. Womble said an official autopsy showed that Brown was shot twice, including in the head, during an interaction that took a total of 44 seconds.

The prosecutor said that after the deputies arrived at Brown’s house to serve the warrant and surrounded him while he was in his car, Brown put the vehicle in reverse. At that point, Womble said, Sergeant Joel Lunsford, who had his hand on the driver’s side door handle, “was pulled over the hood of Brown’s vehicle, where his body and his safety equipment were struck by the vehicle.”

Womble said that Brown ignored deputies’ commands to stop, continued to back up, and then put the car in drive. At that point, Lunsford was “directly in front of the vehicle,” Womble said, and Brown drove directly at him.

“It was at this moment that the first shot was fired” by sheriff’s investigator Daniel Meads, Womble said. It went through the front windshield. Then multiple shots rang out.

The prosecutor said that a bag with a substance containing what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine was found in Brown’s mouth by the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy.

The officers, Womble said, were “duty-bound to stand their ground, carry through on the performance of their duties, and take Andrew Brown into custody. They could not simply let him go, as has been suggested.”

Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina, a Democrat, had asked Womble to turn the case over to a special prosecutor, as have lawyers for the Brown family. Womble said Tuesday that a special prosecutor was not accountable to the people of North Carolina’s seven-county First Judicial District. “I am,” he said.

Bakari Sellers, one of the lawyers representing Brown’s family, said that Womble’s decision was “disappointing, but expected.” The video played by Womble at his news conference, Sellers said, shows “an unjustified shooting,” despite the prosecutor’s decision.

“It shows you why you shouldn’t take any solace in the George Floyd verdict,” Sellers said. “Because justice in cases like this is so fleeting. What we saw today illustrates just how difficult it is for officers to be held accountable.”

Ronald Wright, a professor of criminal law and criminal procedure at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C, said Womble’s decision most likely ended the possibility of any state-level criminal prosecution of the officers.

But he said that Womble’s decision does not prevent the Brown family from pursuing civil litigation. He also noted there is an investigation of the shooting by the FBI, which is working with federal prosecutors and the Civil Rrights Division of the Justice Department.

That investigation could potentially include exploring whether the deputies deprived Brown of his constitutional rights by using excessive force.

A local judge delayed the public release of the body camera videos, citing concerns about compromising the investigation. The decision angered demonstrators and family members, who said the public should have the right to see the recordings and decide for themselves whether the shooting was justified.

Although Womble showed portions of the video on Tuesday, he said he was not authorized to release the full footage publicly.

