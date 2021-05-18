fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Boston taking the wrong path on Copley Square

Updated May 18, 2021, 36 minutes ago
Two people sit by the fountain in Copley Square on a warm Saturday in November 2020.
Two people sit by the fountain in Copley Square on a warm Saturday in November 2020.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Copley Square needs love and care, not the bloated redesign proposed by the city. The argument to justify the redesign seems to have devolved into a message of: We need to accommodate a few major events a year. In fact, the Back Bay Association’s letter last week focuses on the heavy activities in the square and not the passive uses that so many enjoy now on the large lawn and under the trees (“Copley Square redesign combines park and public gathering space,” May 11). The city’s own survey showed that more than half of the respondents want to “upgrade the existing square with some redesign,” not a $15.5 million project. Spending this amount on a park that primarily needs maintenance and tweaking when it could have gone toward parks in need of improvement in other parts of the city hardly reflects a concern about equity. Keep it simple.

Jeffrey Ferris

Advertisement

Jamaica Plain

Globe Opinion