Cannabis host communities need more than just foggiest notion for fees they demand

As Dan Adams notes in “Lawmakers weigh pot accord reforms” (Metro, May 12), entrepreneurs have “slammed the state’s local approval process for marijuana companies as little more than a form of legal extortion.” The potential for such extortion is due in large part to the fact that, while fees demanded by a municipality under a host community agreement are supposed to be “reasonably related” to costs incurred as a result of the cannabis retailer, such purported costs are often wholly unsubstantiated.
To better understand the issue, I would propose that legislators join me in a little thought experiment about what might take place outside, say, a liquor store as opposed to a cannabis dispensary. Drunk people start fights and crash cars. Stoned people stare at trees and buy snacks.
It could be that cannabis dispensaries do genuinely burden municipalities more than other retailers, such as liquor stores, but that should not be the starting presumption. For a host community fee to be something other than legal extortion, the “reasonable relationship” to costs incurred must be based on something more than a vague notion of adverse impact.
Dan Janis
Jamaica Plain