GOP leaders can’t finesse the party’s Trump problem

Donald Trump, however, felt the opposite approach held more promise, and aided by the FBI’s October surprise — a headline-grabbing reopening of the probe into Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s e-mails — he scored a surprise presidential upset in 2016. Thus his divisive demagoguery became the GOP’s hermit-crab credo.

In the aftermath of the 2012 election cycle, then-Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, noting that some Republicans had “damaged the brand . . . with offensive and bizarre comments,” told his fellow conservatives that “we’ve got to stop being the stupid party .” That, said Jindal , meant the Republican Party had to cease looking backward, stop insulting the intelligence of voters, and offer a vision of expanded opportunities that would unite people rather than pitting them against one another.

And then, over four years, the GOP lost the House of Representatives, then the presidency, and lastly the US Senate. All of that was directly attributable to the ascension of Trump and Trumpism.

Now we have US Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming warning the GOP that it can’t be the party of Donald Trump and his Big Lie.

Just as it did with Jindal, the GOP has turned a deaf ear. House Republicans ousted Cheney from leadership ranks and, in doing so, further plighted its troth to Trump and the massive mythology that he won in 2020, only to have victory somehow stolen from him.

We know why Cheney’s message makes so many Republican members of Congress uncomfortable: They don’t think they can return to majority status in the short term without the approval of Trump and his legions.

“I’ve always liked Liz Cheney, but she’s made a determination that the Republican Party can’t grow with President Trump,” Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina recently declared. “I’ve determined we can’t grow without him.” Strictly speaking, “grow” isn’t le mot juste, given that the party’s preferred course isn’t expanding its appeal to attract more voters, but rather contracting the voting population to maximize the clout of its static base. But then, Graham is a politician, not a linguist.

The preferred position of the we-need-Trump Republicans is simply to ignore the ways in which accommodating Trump renders the GOP a democracy-disdaining party.

“I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election. I think that is all over with,” House minority leader Kevin McCarthy maintained last week. Hmm. Whom does that overlook? Hint: His lair is Mar-a-Lago.

Unlike Cheney, McCarthy thinks the GOP can simply ignore the orange-backed gorilla in the room.

Absent the Jan. 6 insurrection, temporizing on Trump until the 2022 mid-term elections might have been possible. But Jan. 6 happened, and as much as Trump and his acolytes would like to rewrite the history of that violent episode, they won’t succeed.

It seems more likely than not that Congress will eventually establish a special commission with subpoena power to investigate the storming of the Capitol. That will prove an antidote for amnesia or air-brushing. If such a commission isn’t created, the fault will land where it belongs: with congressional Republicans. The fact that McCarthy opposes such a commission despite the deal negotiated by one of his allies — and the significant concessions Speaker Nancy Pelosi made to the GOP to get that agreement — aptly illustrates the contorted positions Republicans must adopt to protect or placate Trump.

As Republican truth-teller and US Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois said on Sunday, by abandoning principle in favor of fealty to Trump, the GOP allowed his narrative “to lead to an insurgency on January 6, and until we take ownership of that, we can’t heal.” Count on Cheney and Kinzinger to continue highlighting those truths.

Their message will be reinforced by a new group of prominent Republicans intent on expunging Trumpism from the GOP. As the group declared last week in its “Call for American Renewal”:

“[W]hen in our democratic republic, forces of conspiracy, division, and despotism arise, it is the patriotic duty of citizens to act collectively in defense of liberty and justice.” Its goal: to bring the Republican Party back to its founding principles or create an alternative party to represent those tenets.

Trump and Trumpism, then, aren’t problems the party can simply ignore or finesse. The GOP can be the party of Trump. Or it can again become a party with principles.

But as we are seeing, it can’t be both.

