Mass. needs to make a major investment in Gateway Cities

In their May 10 op-ed, “A new vision for transportation,” Frederick Salvucci and James Aloisi, former state transportation secretaries, warned that telecommuting could worsen regional and racial inequality. To combat this and accelerate recovery, the Commonwealth should work to strengthen our small cities, home to many of our state’s essential workers and anchor institutions.

First, let’s improve public transportation outside of Boston by expanding bus service and increasing the budget for Regional Transit Authorities. We can make it cheaper and easier for residents to get to jobs by deploying federal stimulus funds to make bus fares free where it is most needed and feasible.