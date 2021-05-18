MFA finds fertile ground for reengaging with ‘Great Spirit’ sculpture

Ten months ago, we wrote a letter to the Globe decrying the potential decision to remove Cyrus Dallin’s “Appeal to the Great Spirit” sculpture at the Museum of Fine Arts. Our thought was that to relocate it would mean removing acknowledgment of the skilled artist, Dallin, champion of Indigenous causes in his own time, not to mention that the sculpture itself is a beloved icon in Boston.

One can imagine how delighted we were to read the piece last week by Murray Whyte on two planned installations at the museum (“New thinking crops up (literally) around the MFA’s ‘Appeal to the Great Spirit,’ ” Metro, May 12). We are thrilled that the MFA has decided to hire two artists of color to install gardens around the work, one of which, “Raven Reshapes Boston: A Native Corn Garden at the MFA,” by Elizabeth James Perry, of the Aquinnah Wampanoag, specifically addresses the statue’s legacy. (The other, “Radiant Community,” is an extension of Ekua Holmes’s “Roxbury Sunflower Project.”)