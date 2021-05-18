After years of playing together, Billerica seniors look to cap off careers by ending program’s title drought

“I’m very, very lucky that there’s a great youth program in town and this core of kids have been together since they were 10 years old and the women who coach those teams played for me,” said Higgins.

A number of her former players have dipped their toes into coaching with the Billerica youth program.

At the helm of the Billerica softball program for 28 years, Patty Higgins has sprouted a bit of a coaching tree and she’s taking full advantage of that dynamic.

“They know the tradition of Billerica softball because they’re playing for coaches that played Billerica softball, so when they came in they were excited to be a part of it and couldn’t wait to put on the uniform.”

Advertisement

The youth program is shaping up to be a nice feeder system to the high school, which is a credit to Higgins’s long tenure.

“She’s also an educator in the school district so she’s been deep-rooted in the community for a long time and her involvement has been continuous, " said Billerica athletic director John Magliozzi. “She doesn’t necessarily coach for the two months out of the year, she has to stay connected to her alumni and the athletes all year long. She has a ton of alumni that work with her, it’s a good system that’s in place.”

Higgins has had her eyes on a particular group of players for a long time. Now, they have arrived.

Anchored by three senior captains — pitcher Jordan Murch, center fielder Molly Stanton, and third baseman Kelsey Yutkins — the Indians are not lacking in community nor energy.

Dealing with COVID-19 for the past year, bonding opportunities have been hard to come by for most teams but not for the Indians; camaraderie is in their DNA.

“We’ve grown up playing together so our connection is unlike any other season and unlike any other team where we were really comfortable with each other right off the bat,” said Yutkins. “I feel like we use that to our advantage against other teams.”

Advertisement

The energy that the Indians play with is also a product of their history with each other.

“A lot of it is we all used to play together when we were younger so coming on to the varsity team, it was like we were kids again,” said Murch.

If you hear the pounding of a drum at a Billerica softball game, you can thank Yutkins. She adopted the practice from her club team, and the impact has been immediate: the Indians have played with energy in a 5-2 start.

The Indians put the Merrimack Valley Conference on notice by beating 2019 Division 1 North champion Methuen in back-to-back games last week.

“I think going in they were unsure because they knew all about Methuen but they believed if they had their energy up, they can kind of catch them on their heels early in the game and then they think maybe things will go our way,” said Higgins.

That euphoria carried into Monday’s game at Central Catholic.

It took 12 innings for host Central, ranked 14th in this week’s Globe poll, to pull out a 4-3 win. The Indians grabbed the lead in the top of the 11th before Central rallied.

“For them to hang and keep battling, I was proud that they did that,” said Higgins. “They’re learning. There were a couple of defensive miscues at the end and I think now they know. They’ll learn from it and a couple of years ago [this game] wouldn’t have happened.”

Advertisement

The Indians bounced back less than 24 hours later, recording a 6-2 win Tuesday afternoon.

Junior Analise Grady has helped pitch Billerica into early contention in the Merrimack Valley Conference. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

In addition to the three senior captains, Billerica is leaning on junior Analise Grady, who was 3 for 4 with two runs scored in the first game against Methuen. Against Chelmsford earlier in the season, the lefthander struck out 15 and knocked in three runs with two doubles and a triple.

Grady has been waiting a long time for her moment.

“I teach in middle school and ever since Analise has been in the sixth grade, she’s said that she’s going to pitch on varsity, that was always her dream and now she’s here,” said Higgins. “She’s been a big piece of our success so far.”

Billerica hasn’t won the MVC in seven years but if history repeats itself, the Indians could be in for a treat.

Coming off a 7-13 season, Billerica raced to a 5-1 start in 2014 with big wins over Chelmsford and Methuen before finishing the season at 13-7. The Indians beat Lowell in the season finale to share the title with the Red Raiders.

The Indians are off to a 5-2 start this season — after going 7-13 in 2019 — with wins over Methuen and Chelmsford. And who does Billerica end its season with? Two games against Lowell.

Advertisement

“It’s very similar,” said Higgins. “It’s eerily similar.”

“I’m very, very lucky that there’s a great youth program in town and this core of kids have been together since they were 10 years old and the women who coach those teams played for me,” said Patty Higgins, 28-year Billerica coach. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Extra bases

▪ No. 12-ranked Gloucester has rattled off four wins in a row after dropping its season opener to current No. 11 Peabody. The streak included a dramatic come-from-behind victory over third-ranked St. Mary’s. Jenna Hoofnagle tied the game in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run double before Chloe de Gaspe Beaubien singled in the go-ahead run in the sixth.

“Beating strong private programs like St. Mary’s always gives the team a huge confidence boost, especially for younger players who didn’t play last year and after losing our first game, that can create doubt,” said Gloucester coach John Nicastro.

Gloucester won the Division 2 North title in 2019 before falling to Hudson in the state championship game.

▪ On Monday, sixth-ranked Middleborough topped Abington, 4-1, in a matchup of South Shore League leaders. While it was their their only scheduled meeting in the regular season, they could face off in the newly-created South Shore League Cup.

“In years past, where it was head-to-head records determining the league champions and having Abington in the Tobin League and us in the Sullivan, we never competed for the same title. So now we could easily play Abington one more time,” said Middleboro coach Dan Sylvia, whose team has won the South Shore Sullivan title the last two seasons.

▪ Taunton senior catcher McKenzie McAloon was ecstatic to hear that the MIAA was dropping mask requirements Tuesday for spring outdoor athletes. “With the protective mask and my catcher’s mask, the protective mask usually shifts and makes things difficult,” she said. “As the weather gets warmer and without the mask it will make breathing much easier.”

Advertisement

Games to watch

Wednesday, No. 18 North Reading at Newburyport (4 p.m.) — A battle for first place in the Cape Ann League Kinney Division.

Thursday, No. 7 Bridgewater-Raynham at No. 6 Middleboro (4 p.m.) — The Trojans will look to exact revenge for their home defeat to Middleboro on May 7th.

Friday, No. 13 Newton North at No. 19 Natick (4 p.m.) — They may be looking up at the Redhawks in the Bay State Conference Carey Division standings, but the Tigers will be seeking a season sweep of Natick.

Saturday, No. 4 Bishop Feehan at No. 3 St. Mary’s (12 p.m.) — A momentous tilt for the two leaders of the Catholic Central Large.

Tuesday, No. 11 Peabody at No. 5 Austin Prep (4 p.m.) — The Division 1 Tanners will travel to Division 3 Austin Prep for the only nonleague game of the season for both teams.

Correspondent Colin Bannen also contributed.