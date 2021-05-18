Blue Jays batter Red Sox in meeting of early AL East leaders

Tuesday initiated the start of a series between two of baseball’s most prolific offenses, two separated by 1½ games atop the American League East. The Red Sox had a best-in-baseball .772 OPS. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, were tied for the second-most homers in baseball despite big offseason acquisition George Springer playing in just four games this year.
“It’s a challenge,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said before the game. “And we’re up to the challenge. We feel we have a good team.”
At least on Tuesday they weren’t, bludgeoned by the Blue Jays, 8-0, in Dunedin, Fla.
The bottom of the fourth inning decided the fates of Eduardo Rodriguez and his team. With the Sox trailing, 1-0, after a Danny Jansen RBI single in the second, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. cracked a full-count double to lead off the fourth. Rodriguez retired the next two hitters, but Jansen negotiated a walk to bring up Marcus Semien, who fisted an RBI single of his own to right field.
Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe, attempting to cut down Jansen, made an off-target and ill-advised throw to third. It sailed far to Rafael Devers’s right, allowing Jansen to score. Bo Bichette then stung an RBI double that stretched the lead to 4-0.
Gurriel Jr. made it 5-0 in the fifth, singling after a Teoscar Hernández double, and Hernández made it 6-0 in the sixth, singling after a two-out walk to Bichette and a line-drive single by Vlad Guerrero Jr.
The latter was against Matt Andriese, Rodriguez done after the fifth and 11 of Toronto’s 18 hits — that tied a career high allowed for the lefthander.
Though the Renfroe mishap didn’t help, neither did Rodriguez’s dip in velocity — a topic of conversation in his first seven starts. He sat 93-95 miles per hour in the first three innings, then 91-93 in the fourth and 91-92 in the fifth.
Hyun Jin Ryu held the Sox to just four hits in seven innings of shutout baseball. He gave the Red Sox batters a headache, striking out seven.
Andriese allowed seven hits and three runs in the final three innings, with Randal Grichuk smashing a two-out home run to right in the eighth to cap the scoring.
