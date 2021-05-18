Blue Jays batter Red Sox in meeting of early AL East leaders

At least on Tuesday they weren’t, bludgeoned by the Blue Jays, 8-0, in Dunedin, Fla.

“It’s a challenge,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said before the game. “And we’re up to the challenge. We feel we have a good team.”

Tuesday initiated the start of a series between two of baseball’s most prolific offenses, two separated by 1½ games atop the American League East. The Red Sox had a best-in-baseball .772 OPS. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, were tied for the second-most homers in baseball despite big offseason acquisition George Springer playing in just four games this year.

The bottom of the fourth inning decided the fates of Eduardo Rodriguez and his team. With the Sox trailing, 1-0, after a Danny Jansen RBI single in the second, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. cracked a full-count double to lead off the fourth. Rodriguez retired the next two hitters, but Jansen negotiated a walk to bring up Marcus Semien, who fisted an RBI single of his own to right field.

Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe, attempting to cut down Jansen, made an off-target and ill-advised throw to third. It sailed far to Rafael Devers’s right, allowing Jansen to score. Bo Bichette then stung an RBI double that stretched the lead to 4-0.

Gurriel Jr. made it 5-0 in the fifth, singling after a Teoscar Hernández double, and Hernández made it 6-0 in the sixth, singling after a two-out walk to Bichette and a line-drive single by Vlad Guerrero Jr.

The latter was against Matt Andriese, Rodriguez done after the fifth and 11 of Toronto’s 18 hits — that tied a career high allowed for the lefthander.

Though the Renfroe mishap didn’t help, neither did Rodriguez’s dip in velocity — a topic of conversation in his first seven starts. He sat 93-95 miles per hour in the first three innings, then 91-93 in the fourth and 91-92 in the fifth.

Hyun Jin Ryu held the Sox to just four hits in seven innings of shutout baseball. He gave the Red Sox batters a headache, striking out seven.

Andriese allowed seven hits and three runs in the final three innings, with Randal Grichuk smashing a two-out home run to right in the eighth to cap the scoring.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.