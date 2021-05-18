Brad Marchand still has plenty of edge to his game, but he’s added a welcome touch of refinement

An overtime game-winner from Marchand touched off what would become a rapidly expanding group hug, his scorching goal a mere 39 seconds into the extra period sending the Bruins back to Boston with a 4-3 win and their opening playoff series against the Capitals tied at a game apiece. It was a glorious ending for the Bruins’ veteran winger, capping a night that managed to display every facet of one of the game’s most complicated players.

Brad Marchand had barely gotten the puck into the net and he was already flying over the boards at Capital One Arena Monday night, flinging himself into the waiting arms of teammate Taylor Hall.

A one-man roller coaster of hockey extremes, Marchand took the Bruins on a heck of a ride in Game 2, a few bad penalties here, a few important wake-up calls there, an up-and-down night that finished on the upswing after threatening to crash and burn.

Such is life with Marchand, hockey’s ultimate love-hate player, a man who continually toes the line between aggravation and admiration, pushing boundaries and testing patience when he crosses the line, while at the same time earning loyalty and devotion for putting himself out there for his teammates.

On Monday, that meant channeling his old Lil Ball o’ Hate persona just enough to wake his team up from its early slumber, a stretch coach Bruce Cassidy described as “we didn’t start on time.” With Tuukka Rask under siege and the Capitals threatening to set the pace of play even more dramatically than they had in Game 1, Marchand made himself the sort of pest that has earned him a reputation alternately reviled and revered, just the sort of pest the Bruins needed and the Capitals didn’t.

He took a first-period penalty for a punch to Brenden Dillon’s nether regions and took a second-period hit for a late scrum with Anthony Mantha. Though neither led directly to a Capitals’ power play goal, the second one prematurely ended a Bruins power play, and both ran completely contrary to every pregame promise by the Black and Gold to limit the most potent power play in hockey from getting opportunities.

But as Cassidy saw it, there was method to Marchand’s madness, evident when his teammates caught up to the pace of the game, justified when they carried it all the way to overtime joy.

“I don’t worry about March, I’ve told you that,” Cassidy said. “He’s going to periodically push back. He’s in the middle of everything. He’s got to defend himself. He’s doing it a lot better now in how he’s taking penalties. I have a lot of faith and trust and loyalty to Brad. There is way more good than bad.

“I think he wanted to drag us into the fight. We needed it tonight. We didn’t start on time. He and [captain Patrice Bergeron] are going to do that. I think he’s mature enough now to not take himself out of the game. Maybe in the past that game would have taken him out and let it affect him.”

The past version of Marchand gained a reputation for bad fights and strange licks. Maybe time has softened his sharpest edges. On the ice, the best of Marchand is so good, beautifully detailed by my colleague Matt Porter this week in The Globe (https://apps.bostonglobe.com/sports/graphics/2021/05/brad-marchand-art-of-the-shorthanded-goal/). When on his game, he is one of the Bruins’ mightiest engines, combining with Bergeron and David Pastrnak to form one of the best top lines in the game.

Though the trio didn’t manage much in Game 1 of the series, an overtime loss, Marchand made his presence felt in a touching way off the ice. When he noticed that a young girl in the stands was hit by a puck in warmups, he made sure one of his signed sticks was delivered to her before the game began. It was a reflection of both his awareness and empathy.

But there was Marchand waving his stick in a much more reckless way Monday, clipping the neck of Mantha at the tail end of a scrum behind the Capitals’ goal late in the second period. Mantha started it with a knock on Marchand, but the stick-raising finish and touch to Mantha’s head guaranteed Marchand a trip to the box. Though Mantha joined him, the call ended a Bruins’ power play, while giving the Capitals the tail end of one. In the end, no damage was done, but the risk was certainly there.

Bergeron saw it, and made sure to let his longtime teammate know it.

“They probably could have let that go on both sides,” Marchand insisted. “It’s about just being able to get back in the game. I think with that, the refs were setting a tone, sending a little bit of a message. It was received. Bergy, in situations like that, will grab me and reel me back in, like he did. That’s part of it. We’re obviously on the biggest stage right now, and I’ve got to stay out of the box.”

Bergeron knows the drill. “That’s who he is,” he said. “He competes at all times and his will and want to be the difference is there every time. It’s no surprise to be honest with you. I’ve been around enough to know that’s just who he is.”

Hall is learning the drill. Now that he’s on Marchand’s side, the view is a little different than when he was a pesky opponent.

“Sometimes you have to see a guy do it for you to know that it can be done,” said Hall, whose late third-period pure-effort goal tied the game at 3. “It’s not all about goal scoring or scoring points. When he goes in a forecheck 1-on-2 and comes out with the puck, or when it seems like a d-men has him and he comes out, those are huge plays. There’s no stat for that really. We see it on the bench, and we’re able to galvanize and come together.”

The two made a perfect pair at game’s end, the reach of Hall’s 6-foot-1 frame giving the 5-9 Marchand just the soft landing he needed.

“He doesn’t weigh very much,” Hall said. “And I’ve been lifting a lot lately.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.