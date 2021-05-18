Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy marvels at Charlie McAvoy’s game management

His stat line — plus-4, 26:49 time on ice, five shots, five hits — included a team-high 3:53 shorthanded, and first-unit duties on the power play. He essentially ran a hockey decathlon.

The versatile McAvoy is showing he can do it all on the ice. In Game 2 against the Capitals Monday, he was everywhere and everything for the Bruins.

When USA Hockey selects its roster for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Charlie McAvoy’s name won’t be debated for long. At the rate he’s going, other sports bodies might want to take a look. Maybe even those choosing the Summer Olympians.

“That summarizes his year: Everything we give him, he seems to excel at,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Obviously he’s still a young guy in this league that’s only going to get better. Has a tremendous ceiling. Seems to get highly motivated for the bright lights.

“The thing that goes unnoticed with Charlie is he plays a lot of hard minutes and recovers well. He’s got a real good ability to sort of reset and get back out there. I don’t know if he’s got extra-large lungs or what.”

The Bruins felt they could part with Zdeno Chara this season because they knew McAvoy could stabilize a No. 1 defense pair, if not the whole unit. They felt McAvoy wouldn’t have to burn as much fuel on the PK with Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller taking right-side duty. They believed Matt Grzelcyk could play the top power-play minutes, allowing McAvoy more rest. He just hasn’t needed much of it.

“This is the time of year, if you’re going to lean on someone, it’s now,” Cassidy said. “We have to manage it. But he’s young and recovers quickly, as I said. And getting a better understanding of playoff hockey. If you’re going to play a lot, to understand that you can’t empty the tank every shift.

“You’ve got to play hard, obviously play the game in front of you, but manage your game as well while still being a driver of it.

“There’s guys out there, trust me, that go, ‘Hey, geez, I’d love to be able to make a difference,’ ” said Cassidy, a former Blackhawks defenseman. “That’s why these guys are elite, because they can. They can recover. They have the ability to separate. They’re strong to win pucks. They see the ice.

“All those things that separate the great ones from good, solid players. I think that’s just Charlie enjoying the moment.”

A time to vent

Brad Marchand, who took two penalties and was involved in post-whistle activity before scoring the OT winner in Game 2, said captain Patrice Bergeron “reeled me back in” when he was getting out of control.

Bergeron did the same for his coach.

“I know last night I got fired up early,” Cassidy said. “I thought [the Capitals] were physical and we were under siege a little bit, and could have dealt with it better. Bergy said, ‘Hey, settle down, we got this.’ And that’s good. We have that relationship.

“Other days, there’s stuff going on, and we have to be the ones to say, ‘Hey, just play through it, we’re fine.’

“But I think passion is good to have on the bench at times, that intensity. We play that type of game. We’ve seen it out of Marchy, we’ve seen it out of guys.

“We don’t mind if guys speak up. It’s our job to go over and say, ‘OK, that’s it, you’ve got it out of your system, settle down, let’s play, we’re OK.’ That’s how we try to handle it.”

They’re on to Boston

Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said Chara, who logged 1:48 in the third period of Game 2 (12:53 overall), would be available for Game 3. He will be needed, as the Capitals try to steal a win on the road.

“You talk about coming off a tough one and moving on, here’s a guy who’s experienced everything,” Laviolette said. “Like a lot of guys in our room. You look for him to lead the way on a day like today, and certainly on a game day tomorrow. We’re excited to get going to Boston and play the next one.”

It’s unclear whether center Lars Eller, who left in the second period, will play. Laviolette said both Eller and goaltender Vitek Vanecek were “day to day.”

Center Evgeny Kuznetsov and netminder Ilya Samsonov, both out of COVID protocol since Sunday, practiced Tuesday and traveled to Boston.

Lauzon is day to day

Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, who blocked a shot with his right hand in Game 1 and missed Game 2, remains out for Game 3. Cassidy called him “day to day” … Miller’s absence in the first period was not related to his previous knee injury. He sustained a “nasty cut,” Cassidy said, in the first period, was stitched up, and returned. He is “good to go” for Game 3 … Cassidy praised Connor Clifton (14:37, two shots) for “staying clean.” Alex Ovechkin went scoreless in Game 2, while seeing Clifton more than any other Bruins defenseman. With Clifton against Ovechkin, the Bruins were positive in shot attempts (10-8) and even in scoring chances (4-4).

Clancy nominee

Charlie Coyle, who had a strong game in his return to No. 3 center, is Boston’s nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, for leadership and humanitarian contributions to the community. Coyle struck up a friendship with 5-year-old cancer survivor Quinn Waters, who is from his hometown of Weymouth … Cassidy and Laviolette are both parents of the diamond. Laviolette’s daughter, Elisabeth, hit .283 as a freshman on the Boston College softball team this year. One of Cassidy’s activities Tuesday: watching his son, Cole, pitch a baseball game (without wearing a mask, for the first time in months). “Throw strikes, that’s what I tell him,” Cassidy said. “Trust your defense.”

