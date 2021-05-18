The Capitals like to play rough, and in Game 2 the Bruins were more than willing to tangle

With neither team wanting to give an inch in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series, the intensity, the choppiness, the shoves, and the elbows all heightened.

He shook his head, baffled when he realized he was being sent to the penalty box for roughing.

Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd was still in a scrum along the boards holding Bruins forward David Krejci in half of a headlock when he looked up with semi-confusion trying to figure out what all the whistles were about.

“It’s playoff hockey,” said Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron. “That’s what we’re expecting.”

In order to pull out a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 2, the Bruins had to get their hands dirty.

The Capitals have built a brand on being a rugged team. The Bruins came into the series bracing for it. And, apparently, so did the officials. The two teams combined for 14 penalties. The Capitals were whistled six times and racked up 12 penalty minutes. The Bruins piled up eight penalties and spent 16 minutes in the box as a team.

After two bruising games to start the series, the Bruins expect nothing less the rest of the way.

“I think they’re a great team with lots of offense and also they’re a big team,” Bergeron said. “They’re physical and that’s what we got in both games and I think we can do the same thing and play some playoff hockey and [be] ready for whatever.”

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy preached prior to the series that his team had to walk the line.

They couldn’t just brace for the hits that the Caps would inevitably bring, they would have to dish out their own. At the same time, they couldn’t get so wrapped up in the blow-for-blow battle that they stopped playing the brand of skilled hockey that got them to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fifth straight season.

The Caps set the tone in their Game 1 win, delivering 51 hits. For all the dust-ups, Washington was only whistled for four penalties.

Game 2 was a different story.

The Caps dished out 36 hits. The Bruins responded with 30.

The fire starter for the Bruins was Brad Marchand. Barely a minute after Dowd went to the box for roughing, Marchand caught a roughing penalty of his own for punching Brenden Dillon in the midsection as he tried to pick himself up out of a scrum by the Capitals goal.

It was the first of two trips to the penalty box for Marchand, who also picked up a slashing penalty in the second period when he put his stick in the face of Anthony Mantha. Mantha was given a slashing penalty as well, despite not appearing to do anything to deserve it.

“That second one is a little soft,” Marchand said. “They probably just could’ve let that go on both sides.”

The two teams kept official Jean Hebert busy, but Marchand said he understood the reason behind the active whistles.

“It’s about just being able to kind of get back into the game,” Marchand said. “I think, after that one, I think the refs kind of sent a little bit of a message and it was received.”

Marchand’s track record for stirring the pot in the postseason precedes him. Cassidy understands that Marchand will test the limits, but trusts that won’t go so far that it will keep him off the ice in crucial moments. He delivered the game-winning goal 39 seconds into overtime to even the series as it heads back to Boston Wednesday.

“I don’t worry about Marchy,” Cassidy said. “He’s going to periodically push back. He’s in the middle of everything, so he’s got to defend himself. He’s doing a lot better now and how he’s taking penalties. So you know, I’ve got a lot of faith and trust and loyalty to Brad. There’s way way more good than bad, and I think he wanted to drag us into the fight.”

Now the Bruins are in the thick of it with both teams making it clear that they aren’t willing to give any ground.

“Obviously, they’re hard games,” Marchand said. “They’re playing tough, they’re playing physical, and they’re not giving up a ton. So it’s a big one to win but doesn’t matter how good it feels, game’s over and we got to get prepared for the next one.”

