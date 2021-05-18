Celtics in the dreaded play-in game . . . how humiliating

Nobody wanted the Celtics season to come to this. It was abject humiliation.

Ouch. This was like an Oscar nominee showing up at a casting call for a small part in a B-list film, then being told he/she would have to read for the part. And maybe not even get the job.

A team that played in the conference finals in three of the last four seasons . . . a team of great expectations that opened the year with visions of contending for a title . . . trudged to the New Garden Tuesday to participate in a gimmick game for non-contenders, a game created to stir up interest in the dead days of late April when nobody cares about the end of the NBA regular season (For the record: play-in games count as neither regular-season or playoff games; they are their own category).

Advertisement

The contrived contest came with only one consolation: The Celtics knew that it would not be their final game of the season. A win would put them in the first round of the playoffs against the second-seeded Nets of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and overrated ball hog James Harden. A loss would relegate the Celtics to another night of humiliation in the form of a second play-in game to be held Thursday at the Garden against Indiana (The Pacers blew out the Hornets, 144-117, Tuesday night, but Larry Bird won’t be walking through that door if the Celtics have to face Indiana Thursday).

I watched Jayson Tatum’s Zoom conference early Tuesday afternoon, and it looked like a hostage tape. Not animated by nature, Tatum was at his flat-line finest as he prepared for this one.

“We believe in ourselves, still,’’ said Tatum, defending his calm demeanor, with “people who watch want you to be a certain way.’’

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there was disrespect dropping on the heads of the Celtics from New York, where the vaunted Post headlined its Nets playoff preview with, “BRING ON BOSTON — Nets will likely roll whoever the opponent, but Wizards the far more dangerous foe.’’

Indeed, on paper, the Celtics looked like an easier opponent than almost anyone. Washington won 17 of its last 23 regular-season games, while the Celtics limped to the finish — blaming injuries, COVID-19 and referees while dropping six of the final eight regular-season games and finishing a sad, symmetrical, 36-36. Along the way, they lost Jaylen Brown to a wrist fracture. Complete capitulation seemed just around the bend.

The Wizards came into the Garden riding the skills of veterans Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook. Beal battled Stephen Curry for the scoring title in the final weekend of the regular season and is best known to Boston fans as Tatum’s mentor when the young Celtics star grew up in St. Louis. Beal averaged 40.7 points in three regular-season games vs. the Celtics.

Westbrook was part of the Oklahoma City wagon with Harden and Durant back in the day. This season, he surpassed Oscar Robertson’s record for career triple-doubles (Westbrook has 184 and counting). Celtics fans were hoping Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker were up to the task of stopping Washington’s triple threat.

ESPN’s Jalen Rose told the Post, “The Celtics were down double digits in almost 55 percent of their games. No Jaylen Brown for the rest of the year. Obviously, Tatum is an outstanding player, but I’d much rather see the Wizards and Brooklyn.’’

Advertisement

The Celtics were swept by the Nets during the regular season, losing three games by an average of 17 points. Other than Brown, the Celtics were fully healthy for the first time in a while. Brad Stevens said he expected Robert Williams (turf toe) to be able to go.

Adding insult to injury in the NBA’s “Play-in Palooza,” the Celtics and Wizards had the late slot for the historic contrivance. Boston and Washington did not tap off until 9:02 p.m., and one could only wonder if anybody around here still cared.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.