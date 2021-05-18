Did Tuukka Rask give up a soft goal in Game 2? A closer look says no

Should Rask have found the puck? That would have been nice. It also would have been nearly impossible, since Matt Grzelcyk and Lars Eller were tangling a foot in front of him. A shielded Rask remained on his feet until he saw Eller react to the incoming puck, then dropped to his knees and flared out his pads with hope he would stop it.

First period, 3:18 remaining. A Dmitry Orlov shot hit Garnet Hathaway at the top of the circle, slid through two Bruins and a Capital, and slipped underneath Rask’s pads. It tied the score at 2, in a game the Bruins eventually won in overtime.

Since parsing playoff goals against Tuukka Rask is a favorite parlor game of some, let’s discuss the one from Game 2 against the Capitals Monday that looked the worst.

NESN analyst and former Bruins goalie Andrew Raycroft saw it as Rask playing the odds. Staying on his feet allowed him to react quicker to a sharp deflection. On his knees, he is less mobile.

“If you’re going to make 99 saves playing it one way, and give up one, you can’t go back and forth trying to make that one save out of 100,” Raycroft said.

It speaks to a larger issue surrounding Rask, in his 12th year of providing high-level goaltending for the Bruins. Based on social media comments and talk radio bloviating, the expectation is that he should make 100 saves out of 100.

“As soon as you leave Boston, no one knows you play in the league anymore,” said Raycroft, who started his five-team, 11-year career with the Bruins and, coincidentally, was the other half of the 2005 trade with Toronto that brought Rask here. “That’s the passion of the fans. They love this team.

“But look at other teams play. There’s lots of goals that go in that you never see in Boston.”

For example: Monday’s Penguins-Islanders game, in which Pittsburgh’s Tristian Jarry allowed “four really bad goals,” Raycroft said, “or, they would be for Tuukka Rask. It happens around the league. It doesn’t happen here. Because of the success Tuukka’s had, there’s the idea that this is what it always looks like. If you had bad goaltending in this league, things go south quickly. That gets lost on people.”

If Rask had stopped that Game 2 trickler, the sequence wouldn’t have made the highlight reel, or the talk shows, or the tweets. Those are some of the toughest plays for goalies: having to sort through chaos, find the pucks you can’t see, and play the percentages. If it hits him, it’s a forgettable play, a hard-fought bit of nothing.

In Raycroft’s view, the Rask discourse stems from the run of Tim Thomas, full of fire and fury that captured the hearts of Bruins fans a decade-plus ago. Fair enough. But fans shouldn’t be calling for Jeremy Swayman every time the red light comes on. Rask stopped 36 of 39 shots in Game 2, after saving 32 of 35 in Game 1.

“The leash — like, enough,” Raycroft said on his podcast, Morning Bru. “He is playing the rest of the series now. That’s it. This is what he is. He is really good. And he makes a lot of saves.

“He makes really good plays with the puck right now. His hockey sense is off the charts. And he does win a lot of these big games. He wins overtime games. He finds ways to keep his team in it. What he does on a consistent basis is so much better than a lot of other goalies.”

Raycroft has a point. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy wouldn’t trade situations with Washington’s Peter Laviolette, who is a Craig Anderson injury away from calling on career minor leaguer Pheonix Copley.

Rask’s career accomplishments likely will send his No. 40 to the TD Garden rafters. This postseason, he has yet to have a dominant game, but the pucks that have beaten him have been well-placed shots off turnovers, or pinballing ones that left him without recourse.

Focus, if you will, on T.J. Oshie’s perfect tip in Game 2, or the two-on-one goal that Hathaway ripped far side. But don’t ignore the first-period, right-pad stop on Nic Dowd (who slipped free of a backchecking Charlie Coyle), the casual denial of a first-period Alex Ovechkin one-timer, or the total erasure of Anthony Mantha.

Mantha, according to Natural Stat Trick, had eight scoring chances, including six high-danger attempts and two rebound tries. But there was Rask, booting away a snapper off the wing in the second period, gloving another from the opposite wing in the third, and denying the big man’s net-front presence on the power play.

Swayman, the rookie backup, is watching and learning from the bench. Playoff starts are in his future. They are not likely coming soon.

“I assume he’s watching goaltenders and how they react to goals they feel they should have had,” said Cassidy, “or great saves — does that fuel them even more — or getting bumped and no call. There’s different scenarios that come up.

“I think the goalie union is tight, typically, and they do talk, because they’re the only ones that do truly understand that position.”

No doubt the Bruins would have battled just as hard if Swayman, Jaro Halak, or Dan Vladar had been in net. As several veterans have previously commented, it feels different when Rask, age 34 and 95 playoff games in, isn’t sweating the small stuff.

“We don’t panic throughout games,” Brad Marchand said. “There’s a sense of calm when things aren’t going our way. That’s why we have Tuuks back there, to kind of bail us out in situations like that and give us a minute to find our game.”

























Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.