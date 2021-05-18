EMass softball: Melrose’s Cassie Sleeper headlines Players of the Week

Sandy Fairbairn, Norton — The sophomore first baseman led the No. 9 Lancers to an 18-3 Tri-Valley League win over Millis, batting for the cycle.

Lily Gioiosa, Dartmouth — The junior belted a triple and drove in two runs while scattering two hits and striking out four for the Indians in a 6-2 nonleague win over Bishop Stang.

Lily Newhall, St. Mary’s — The junior went the distance, striking out 16 — including 12 in the first four innings — to lead the No. 3 Spartans to a 10-2 Catholic Central League victory over No. 5 Austin Prep.