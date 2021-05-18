EMass softball: Melrose’s Cassie Sleeper headlines Players of the Week

Sandy Fairbairn, Norton — The sophomore first baseman led the No. 9 Lancers to an 18-3 Tri-Valley League win over Millis, batting for the cycle.
Lily Gioiosa, Dartmouth — The junior belted a triple and drove in two runs while scattering two hits and striking out four for the Indians in a 6-2 nonleague win over Bishop Stang.
Lily Newhall, St. Mary’s — The junior went the distance, striking out 16 — including 12 in the first four innings — to lead the No. 3 Spartans to a 10-2 Catholic Central League victory over No. 5 Austin Prep.
Melody Rees, Middleborough — The sophomore powered the No. 6 Sachems to a 22-0 South Shore League win over host Mashpee, spinning a perfect game and striking out six while driving in eight runs at the plate.
Cassie Sleeper, Melrose — Getting the win and striking out 10 was not enough for the sophomore; Sleeper went 4 for 4 at the plate and drove in three runs for the Red Raiders in a 13-1 Middlesex League victory over host Watertown.
Maya Tuozzolo, Newton North — The sophomore led the No. 13 Tigers In a 14-3 Bay State League win over Needham, going 3 for 4 with a home run and six RBIs.