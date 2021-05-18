Game 43: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox hit the road to take on the Blue Jays for a three-game series in Florida.
You read that right.
The Blue Jays are not permitted to host games in Toronto under COVID-19 travel restrictions, so they are playing home games at their spring training venue, TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. When the Red Sox play them on the road in July, the series will be at Sahlen Field in Buffalo.
Eduardo Rodriguez will be on the mound for the Red Sox.
RED SOX (25-17): TBA
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-1, 4.15 ERA)
BLUE JAYS (22-17): TBA
Pitching: LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (3-2, 2.95 ERA)
Time: 7:37 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Ryu: Bogaerts 2-5, Chavis 1-3, Cordero 0-2, Dalbec 2-2, Devers 1-4, Gonzalez 1-2, Martinez 4-13, Plawecki 2-5, Renfroe 3-20, Vázquez 1-6
Blue Jays vs. Rodriguez: Bichette 2-3, Biggio 0-4, Davis 1-3, Espinal 0-2, Grichuk 4-18, Guerrero Jr. 2-8, Gurriel Jr. 4-14, Hernández 5-14, Jansen 0-4, McGuire 0-2, Semien 3-18, Tellez 2-3
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have hit 26 home runs in their last 16 games. They are out-homering their opponents this season, 53-30.
Notes: Rafael Devers leads the majors in game-tying or go-ahead RBIs with 15; 16 of his last 24 hits have been extra-base hits, including 7 of his last 9 and 11 of his last 14 … Rodriguez is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in one start against Toronto this season; in 15 career appearances (14 starts) against the Blue Jays, he is 5-4 with a 4.52 ERA … Ryu is 0-2 with a 4.24 ERA in three career starts against the Red Sox.
