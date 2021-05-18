Game 43: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox hit the road to take on the Blue Jays for a three-game series in Florida.

You read that right.

The Blue Jays are not permitted to host games in Toronto under COVID-19 travel restrictions, so they are playing home games at their spring training venue, TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. When the Red Sox play them on the road in July, the series will be at Sahlen Field in Buffalo.