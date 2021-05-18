‘I feel good, I feel lucky’: Kevin Pillar placed on injured list, but upbeat after taking fastball to the face

Pillar was placed on the 10-day injured list, but was at Truist Park to watch the second game of the series between the NL East rivals.

“Despite not looking so good, I feel as close to normal as possible,” Pillar, his face badly swollen and sporting a pair of black eyes, told reporters. “I feel good. I feel lucky.”

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar met Tuesday with a facial specialist in Atlanta, one day after suffering multiple nasal fractures when he was hit square in the nose by a 95 mph fastball from Braves reliever Jacob Webb , a frightening scene that shook both teams.

“It was such a scary moment,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said. “It unbelievable that he’s here and walking around.”

While Pillar is expected to be out for an extended period, he jokingly told Rojas that if “he could see a little better, he'd be fighting with me to be in the lineup.”

Shortly after Rojas spoke, the Mets announced they had acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Chicago Cubs for cash. The 34-year-old Maybin had been in the minors this season and the Mets assigned him to Triple-A Syracuse.

Webb said he was trying to throw a high pitch to Pillar, but the ball simply got away from him in the delivery. Pillar — a nine-year veteran who signed with the Mets in February, having split 2020 with the Red Sox and Colorado — was knocked to the ground, and blood poured from his nose when he lifted his head. After the game, the veteran outfielder was taken to the hospital for a CT scan, which showed no serious damage.

“I wasn’t trying to hit him,” Webb said, still clearly affected a day after the incident. “It definitely came out of my hand weird. I knew right away when I threw it. I felt it.”

The pitcher reached out to Pillar, who responded that there were no hard feelings. The Mets player also provided an encouraging update on his Twitter account: “Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I’m doing fine!”

Jacob Webb immediately came out of Monday's loss after hitting Pillar. John Bazemore/Associated Press

Braves manager Brian Snitker said he would likely give Webb a day or two off before sending him back to the mound. But he’s counting on the right-hander to move past the frightening incident.

“The next time he gets the call to come in and pitch, you just have to do it,” Snitker said. “You've got to make a living. Those things happen. You hate it. But you've got to get right back out there if you get the opportunity."

Christian Yelich back off injured list, attempt another return with Brewers

Milwaukee activated Christian Yelich from the injured list and made him the designated hitter to open a two-game interleague set in Kansas City, just the second game for the two-time All-Star in five weeks.

Yelich played nine games to start the season before leaving with stiffness in his lower back on April 11 in St. Louis. He tried to return on May 3 in Philadelphia, but played just one game before returning to the injured list.

“I’m just excited to be back in there and contribute at some level,” Yelich said.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said the 2018 National League MVP underwent some different training methods during his last IL stint and Yelich’s back finally showed some improvement. He wound up playing three consecutive rehab games at Triple-A Nashville over the weekend, going 0 for 5 with a pair of walks while playing in the outfield.

More importantly than the numbers, Yelich experienced none of the pain that has sidelined him for 31 games this season.

“It was more just proving to the team that I could play back-to-back-to-back days and not have any issues like I had in Philly,” he said. “That was kind of the purpose of the rehab assignment, to get multiple days playing and kind of avoid the Philly situation like last time, where I felt OK and then after the game and the next day I just wasn’t good.

“I feel confident now,” Yelich added, “and I’m looking forward to being back.”

The Brewers were 17-10 and in first place on May 1, but have lost 10 of their last 14 games, twice getting shut out and scoring a single run in three other games.

Yankees get Rougned Odor back following knee sprain

Second baseman Rougned Odor was activated from the injured list and was in the Yankees starting lineup for the second of their four-game series against his former team, the Texas Rangers. Odor missed 12 games with a left knee sprain after a collision at home plate with Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado when trying to avoid a tag in a game May 4 . . . Rennie Stennett, the sure-handed second baseman who was part of the first all-Black starting lineup in major league history and had the only 7-for-7 nine-inning game in modern baseball history, died. He was 72 and had been fighting cancer, according to information provided by the Stennett family. Stennett hit .274 with 41 home runs and 432 RBIs in 11 big league seasons, the first nine with Pittsburgh. Though he was never named to an All-Star team, he received Most Valuable Player votes in both 1974 and in 1977, when he hit a career-best .336 before missing the final six weeks of the season due to an injury. Stennett, who was born in Panama, reached the majors with the Pirates in 1971. On Sept. 1, 1971, he started at second base as part of the first all-Black lineup in MLB history in a 10-7 victory over Philadelphia, a group that included Hall of Famers Roberto Clemente and Willie Stargell. On Sept. 16, 1975, Stennett became the only player in the modern era to go 7 for 7 in a nine-inning game when hit four singles, two doubles, and a triple in a 22-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs. He had a pinch hit in his only at-bat of the 1979 World Series, winning a ring as the Pirates rallied to beat Baltimore in seven games.