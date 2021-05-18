Jayson Tatum (50 points), Celtics play their way in to the playoffs

His absence during this postseason turned possibility into a long shot, and it left many wondering whether the Celtics even had enough to win Tuesday’s play-in game against the Wizards, who finished 34-38 this season.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown sat in a blue chair in the second row of Boston’s bench on Tuesday night wearing a black hat and white T-shirt, with his surgically repaired left wrist in a cast.

Jayson Tatum (right) ran into Alex Len of the Wizards on his way to the basket in the first quarter.

And while losing an All-Star forward is certainly a substantial blow, the Celtics are a rare team that has two of them. Jayson Tatum has sparkled during this otherwise humbling season for the Celtics. And in this game, he made it clear he would not let his team stumble. Not here.

Advertisement

Tatum erupted for 50 points and led Boston to an emphatic 118-100 win over the Wizards at TD Garden. The All-Star forward made 14 of 32 shots and 17 of 17 free throws.

Of course, the challenge after this will become substantially greater. And it will happen right away. The Celtics’ reward for securing the No. 7 seed in the playoffs will be a first-round matchup against Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and the powerful Nets. Game 1 is Saturday night at 8. The Celtics lost all three of their games against Brooklyn this season, and often looked inferior as they did.

Still, that is better than the alternative. If the Celtics had lost Tuesday, they would have faced an elimination game against the Pacers on Thursday.

Tatum didn’t need much help Tuesday, but Kemba Walker provided enough, by pouring in 29 points. The rest of the team combined for 39. Russell Westbrook, whose scintillating run helped Washington reach this point, made just 6 of 18 shots and had 20 points and 14 rebounds.

The first half was bumpy for both teams. The Celtics missed most of their shots, the Wizards turned the ball over and could not hit a 3-pointer, and Washington’s 54-52 lead at the break felt mostly like a pause before one team decided it was time to strike.

Advertisement

And at the start of the third quarter, Tatum and Walker made it clear that it would be Boston. The duo opened the period with a 17-2 run of their own and combined to score the Celtics’ first 22 points of the quarter.

Walker took the baton at the start, drilling three 3-pointers over the first 2:35. And Tatum took it from there. He needed a little more than a minute to make a 16-footer, a 3-pointer, an alley-oop dunk, and another 3-pointer, quickly flipping the 2-point deficit into a 74-58 Boston lead.

Whenever he stepped to the free throw line after that, he was serenaded with “MVP” chants. And when he drilled a 3-pointer with 5:32 left in the fourth quarter to give himself 48 points and the Celtics a 106-88 lead, there was a buzz in the Garden because it had become clear what would happen next. His 50th point came at the foul line, and the crowd erupted. He received a standing ovation when he checked out with just under two minutes left in the game.

Other observations from the game:

▪ In the first quarter, the Wizards missed all four of their 3-point attempts and committed seven turnovers. The Celtics probably should have extended their lead beyond 27-21.

Advertisement

▪ Robert Williams returned after missing five of the last six games because of turf toe. For most of the first half he looked like a player who had been out for two weeks, as he struggled to get into a rhythm and didn’t control the paint with lobs and blocked shots like he usually does.

Then with 40.6 seconds left in the second quarter Williams went up to block a Westbrook attempt and landed awkwardly on the leg of Tatum. Williams slapped the floor in frustration and remained down as play continued at the other end. After Boston called time out, the Celtics rushed toward him from the bench before being sent back. Eventually, Williams limped to the locker room on his own.

Surprisingly, he was back on the floor to start the second half, but he was not moving well and checked back out after just 71 seconds.

▪ It was hard to know how coach Brad Stevens would handle his rotations for this game, mostly because Boston simply hasn’t had enough players available to make his preferred groups clear. Rookie Aaron Nesmith’s strong play to end the season was enough to get him a chance as the first sub, along with Tristan Thompson. The biggest surprise in the first half was that Semi Ojeleye, who had mostly fallen out of the rotation over the last month, got an extended eight-minute stint. He did not score or register any rebounds or assists. As expected, Stevens mostly leaned on his starters.

Advertisement

▪ Anyone who only watches Ish Smith play against the Celtics would probably wonder why he is not an All-Star. The veteran guard has had tremendous success against Boston over the years, and he sparked Washington’s second-quarter surge by finding seams and converting some crafty shots in the paint. He went to halftime with 11 points and five rebounds in 12 minutes.

▪ Approximately 5,000 fans attended Tuesday’s game, and thankfully the artificial noise that typically joins them was turned off. This group didn’t need any assistance. The crowd sounded considerably bigger than it was, and the fans were active, engaged, and rowdy at the start. The Celtics’ lukewarm second quarter did sap some of their energy, however.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.