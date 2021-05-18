MIAA drops requirement that spring outdoor athletes must wear masks

The action follows Monday’s release of updated COVID-19 guidelines from Governor Charlie Baker and the state’s executive office of Energy and Environmental Affairs regarding the removal of masks/facial coverings that have been required for a year and for all MIAA athletes since last September.

On Tuesday morning, following unanimous approval from its Sports Medicine Committee, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association dropped its requirement that high school athletes competing in spring sports outdoors must wear a mask/facial covering, effective immediately.

The Sports Medicine Committee’s recommendations received full approval from the MIAA’s leadership group of president Jeff Granatino, executive director Bill Gaine, and task force chairs Thom Holdgate and Dr. Keith Crowley, along with education commissioner Jeffrey Riley and the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Holdgate, the director of athletics at Duxbury High, called Tuesday’s news “another step toward normalcy,” noting that he’s glad the MIAA was able to work with the EEA and DESE so quickly.

“There were a lot of people who volunteered a lot of time over the past year to help navigate the MIAA through this process,” said Holdgate. “I cannot thank them enough for their wisdom, understanding, and caring for our student-athletes. I will be forever grateful to the people I met and worked with through this process.”

The updated guidelines:

▪ Athletes on spring teams in active play outdoors are not required to wear a mask/facial covering.

▪ Athletes when they are on the bench or in a dugout are not required to wear a mask/facial covering.

▪ Athletes in low-risk sports when indoors where a distance of at least 14 feet or more is consistently maintained between each participant are not required to wear a mask/facial covering.

▪ Spectators and chaperones, coaches, staff, referees, umpires, and other officials who can social distance while outdoors are not required to wear a mask/face covering.

▪ Visitors, spectators, volunteers, and staff while indoors are required to wear a mask/facial covering.

▪ All athletes participating in high school sports are considered youth and fall under youth guidelines

Wrestling and boys’ volleyball are the only two spring sports that hold competitions indoors, although some wrestling teams are holding meets outdoors on their school’s football or baseball fields.

According to Shawsheen athletic director Al Costabile, the school’s wrestling team will not be required to wear masks when it hosts Whittier Tech for a dual meet outdoors Wednesday.

Haverhill, however, will still wear masks through the remainder of the season because all of its meets are indoors. Hillies coach Tim Lawlor said he is fine with that.

“Honestly, I was under the impression that we would be wearing masks through the end of the year,” Lawlor said.

Needham boys’ volleyball coach Dave Powell, who, along with his players, campaigned passionately in mid-March for the MIAA to run a full state tournament this spring after the cancelled 2020 season, said wearing masks has not been an issue for his players or coaching staff.

“Personally I feel fine about it,” Powell said. “We’re just grateful for the opportunity to play. The kids have been playing with masks for nine months … to me, it’s not a big deal.”

There will be no changes to individual MIAA sport modifications other than the mask/facial covering mandate.

As has been the case throughout, the final decision for a school to partake in a particular sport and/or to follow more stringent guidelines is made at the local level.

Globe correspondents Brandon Chase and Trevor Hass contributed to this report.

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.