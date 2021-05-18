No. 2-ranked Hingham boys’ lacrosse gets the upper hand on Patriot League rival Duxbury

While this win was key for Hingham’s regular-season bragging rights, the consensus among all involved was that it was only the first step in what could ultimately be three meetings between the clubs if they end up battling in the Patriot Cup and MIAA Division 1 tournament. Both sides left encouraged — the Harbormen that they currently have the upper hand on their nemesis, and the Dragons that they were only a few breaks from prevailing.

The Harbormen (5-1) celebrated with goalie Sam Bellomy, and the Dragons (3-2) scattered to gather their thoughts, but there was very little gloating from the Hingham side or moping from Duxbury. Perhaps they were still in a state of Zen after finally playing without masks in front of a packed crowd.

As the final horn sounded Tuesday afternoon, and the second-ranked Hingham boys’ lacrosse team had preserved a 9-7 winat No. 9 Duxbury, the mood was more subdued than it might typically be after a tightly-contested clash between two rivals.

“This is just the beginning,” Hingham coach John Todd said. “I’m sure we’ll see them two more times if everything goes according to plan.”

Advertisement

Even so, it was a win to cherish for the Harbormen, who received three goals from sophomore Charlie Packard and possessed the ball in the final minutes to hold off the Dragons.

The Harbormen built a 5-3 edge heading to halftime, as Packard scored twice and Henry Crean, Connor Hartman, and Paul Forbes also delivered. Junior Ryan Nagle, who paced Duxbury with four goals, had two before the break to accompany one from his older brother, John.

Hingham extended the margin to 8-5 with 3:42 left in the third, but Ryan Nagle scored twice in 19 seconds to slice it to 8-7 through three. The Harbormen added one midway through the fourth, and that was it.

Advertisement

Duxbury goalie Colby Sheehan made 14 saves and kept the Dragons afloat all afternoon along with Nagle. Ultimately, the Harbormen had a bit too much firepower.

“Sometimes you just run into a hot goalie, and there’s nothing you can do about it,” Packard said. “We go up against (Bellomy) in practice every day, so you get used to your shot getting saved. It’s just about picking your head up and the next play mentality.”

Todd said both he and Duxbury coach Chris Sweet agreed they’re somewhat “behind the 8-ball” given the uniqueness of the schedule. He expects both teams to pick up steam and be ready for another heated battle next time around.

Sweet was pleased with the way his team valued the ball, competed, and battled for ground balls, and he knows there’s room to grow. Ryan Nagle, too, believes this won’t be their last meeting.

Said Nagle: “I feel like we’ll be here, seeing them again, and it’ll be a different Duxbury when we come back.”

Newton North 10, Framingham 9 — The Tigers (3-1) survived a scare from the host Flyers at Phil Read Field, on the strength of 5-point afternoons from Chris Claflin and Max Ranta in Bay State Conference play.

Henry Love scored three goals for Newton North, including the winner 5:14 into the fourth quarter to open up a 10-6 lead on Framingham (3-2). But the Flyers inched their way back, including a tally from Sean Clark with 0:17 left, before Kyle Goodwin won the ensuing draw on the faceoff-X, enabling the Tigers to run out the clock.

Advertisement

“I’m proud of the way the guys gutted it out, Newton North coach Nick Pfeifer said. “Framingham was organized, it worked very hard. I was impressed by the way they played and the way [first-year coach AJ Mulvey] has got them going.”

Braintree 6, Milton 5 — Deni Tabaku scored the winner in overtime to land the host Wamps (1-3) their first Bay State Conference win of the season. Colin Gaffney made 11 saves in the cage for the Braintree.

Hingham 9, Duxbury 7 — Charlie Packard led the second-ranked Harbormen (5-1) with three goals and Ryan Nagle paced the ninth-ranked Dragons (3-2) with four goals.

Ipswich 14, North Reading 3 — Rowan Silva led all scorers with five goals while Jayden Halecki, Justin Bruhm, and Micah Galeski each scored three to power the Tigers (3-1) past the Hornets in the Cape Ann League.

Mashpee 14, Abington 10 — Jack Howard netted eight goals and Kayden Eaton made 18 saves as the visiting Falcons (4-1) soared past the Green Wave.

Peabody 11, Masconomet 9 — Behind strong play from Andrew Saumsiegle (4 goals), Andrew Aylwin (3 goals), and Keo Kiriakos (2 goals), the Tanners (2-2) edged the Chieftains in a Northeastern Conference matchup.

Scituate 13, Pembroke 5 — Senior Pat DeMatteo notched five goals and an assist and freshman Jim Sullivan scored four goals for the visiting Sailors (3-1) in the Patriot League win.

Advertisement

Triton 19, Amesbury 1 — Carson Purcell (5 goals), Dylan Angelopoulos (3 goals, 3 assists), and Jared Leonard (3 goals, 2 assists) powered the Vikings (3-1) to a Cape Ann victory.

Weston 11, Wayland 6 — Colin Delduchetto scored four goals and goalie Jake Schulkin made 20 saves for the Wildcats (3-2) in the Dual County League win.

Baseball

Amesbury 11, Ipswich 0 — Sophomore Jake Harring paced the offense with three hits, three runs, and two stolen bases and Drew MacDonald fired a complete game shutout for the visiting Indians (4-1) in the Cape Ann League win.

Arlington 9, Winchester 0 — Max (RBI, 2 runs scored) and Josh Garner (triple, 2 RBIs) led the Spy Ponders (4-1) to the Middlesex League win.

Austin Prep 8, Catholic Memorial 0 — Junior Evan Blanco fired a one-hitter, striking out 16 as the second-ranked Cougars (6-0) cruised to the nonleague win over No. 13 Catholic Memorial (3-3). Senior Jake Elbeery supplied plenty of offense for the Cougars, driving in four on four hits, including two doubles.

BC High 9, Boston Latin 8 — After falling behind, 6-0, in the top of the first inning, the No. 8 Eagles (3-2) rallied for the walkoff win on an RBI single by senior Denny Stiles at Monan Park. Entering the bottom of the seventh, BC High trailed, 8-6. But consecutive hits by junior shortstop Damian Brown, senior third baseman Tim Wagner, senior first baseman Dan Scolaro and sophomore DH Andrew Manning knotted the score at 8. Seniors Declan Joyce and Chris McGrail combined for seven innings of one-run relief, with McGrail earning the win.

Advertisement

Brighton 10, Charlestown 5 — Junior Oliver San Quinton (4 RBIs) had a bases-clearing three-run triple to spark the visiting Bengals (5-0) to the Boston City League victory. Fellow junior Wesley Zapala registered 10 strikeouts in six innings helping Brighton grab sole possession of first place in the BCL South.

East Boston 13, O’Bryant 10 — Nick Festa threw 3 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win as the Jets (1-4) picked up their first Boston City League win of the season.

Franklin 13, King Philip 8 — The No. 4 Panthers (6-0) got contributions from many in the Hockomock win: Ryan Gerety (3 for 4, 3 runs, RBI), Chris Goode (2 for 4, 2 RBIs, run), Jake Fitzgibbons (2 for 3, 3 RBIs), Nate Cooke (3 for 4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs), and Jack Marino (2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs).

Hopkinton 13, Ashland 3 — Nick Paharik had three hits and Conor Kelly launched a solo home run for the No. 12 Hillers (5-1) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Latin Academy 2, Boston English 1 — Senior Quinn Kelly pitched five strong innings, yielding four hits while fanning four as the Dragons (6-0) stayed unbeaten in the Boston City League. Brennan Shapiro earned the save.

Lexington 6, Woburn 0 — Senior captain Cole Velis spun a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and Matthew Favazzo (3 hits, 3 runs) and John Nordman (2 hits, 2-run homer) powered the attack in the Middlesex League win.

Milford 4, Attleboro 2 — Westin Soloman struck out nine in the complete game win for the Hawks (2-4).

Mystic Valley 8, Salem Academy 4 — Danny Harrington made his first varsity appearance on the mound in the fifth inning, and proceeded to throw six shutout innings, striking out seven and giving up two hits as the Eagles (4-0) picked up the nonleague win in 10 innings.

North Attleborough 8, Stoughton 0 — Senior Dennis Colleran (two hits, 11 strikeouts) went the distance and sophomore Derek Maceda was 2 for 3 with two RBIs in the Hockomock League win for the host Red Rocketeers (3-3).

Oliver Ames 13, Foxborough 2 — Jack Morley had a hit, two walks, two stolen bases, and two runs scored in his debut for the host Tigers (2-3). Jake Waxman (HR, 3 RBIs) and Will Whiteside (triple, 2 RBIs) also contributed to the Hockomock League win.

St. Mary’s 14, Matignon 0 — Junior Deniel Ortiz launched a three-run homer for the No. 9 Spartans (4-3) in the Catholic Central win.

Stoneham 6, Watertown 1 — Ben Donovan scattered two hits over five innings, fanning seven, in the Middlesex League win for the Spartans (5-0).

Girls’ lacrosse

Hanover 19, Quincy 5 — Senior Marjorie Tobin netted four goals and senior captain Jordan Tandler added three for the Hawks (3-2) in the Patriot League win.

Hingham 21, Duxbury 15 — Audrey Cole netted six goals, Kenzie Wilson scored four, and Shea Berigan and Lily Ehler added three each as the Harbormen (4-2) toppled the visiting Dragons.

Newton North 12, Framingham 2 — Senior captain Ellie Solomon scored six goals and Gabby Yerardi added three of her own as the host Tigers (2-2) rolled in the Bay State Conference matchup.

Sandwich 15, Martha’s Vineyard 2 — Eighth grader Kelsie Darmon netted three goals for the host Blue Knights in the Cape & Islands win.

Wellesley 17, Weymouth 6 — Dartmouth College-bound Maja Desmond scored four goals and assisted on three for the No. 8 Raiders (3-0) in the Bay State Conference win.

Softball

Billerica 6, Central Catholic 2 — Junior Analise Grady tossed seven innings of three-hit, one earned run ball, fanning 10 and was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Indians (5-2) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Senior Molly Stanton was 2 for 3, knocked in a run, and was stellar in center field. Billerica plated five runs in bottom of the first and added another run in the second.

Dartmouth 17, Brockton 2 — Seniors Ally Oliveira (homer, 5 RBIs) and Ava Rymszewicz (3 RBIs) each rapped three hits in the Southeast Conference win for the host Indians (4-0).

Haverhill 7, North Andover 3 — Jamie Pearl drove in two runs in the Merrimack Valley Conference victory for the host Hillies (2-4).

King Philip 8, Franklin 3 — Sophomore Charlotte Raymond went 4 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI to power the 18th-ranked Warriors (6-0) to the Hockomock League victory.

Latin Academy 7, Boston Latin 2 — Winning pitcher Alanis Toledano collected two hits and hit a home run to drive the Dragons (6-1) past the Wolfpack.

Lowell 6, Dracut 3 — Junior Giana LaCedra tossed a five-hitter with 15 strikeouts while not yielding an earned run for the top-ranked Red Raiders (4-0) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. scattered 5 hits not allowing an earned run while striking out 15. Sophia Mirabal had two hits and two RBIs, Christina Panagiotopoulos and Abby Grenier each contributed two hits, and LaCedra and Mia Ly delivered two RBIs apiece.

Oliver Ames 10, Foxborough 5 — Emma Varella tossed a complete game with four strikeouts and went 3 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI to lead the visiting Tigers (1-5) to their first Hockomock League win of the season.

Saugus 10, Masconomet 5 — Captains Cat Schena (3 for 3, 3 runs) and Kyleigh Dalton (2 for 4, double, triple, 2 RBIs) provided big offensive days for the Sachems (3-1), and eighth-grader Lily Ventre added two hits and three RBIs in the Northeastern Conference win.

South Shore Voc-Tech 19, South Shore Christian 12 — Grace McCarthy and Mackenzie Jepsen both enjoyed perfect 5-for-5 days at the plate in the nonleague win for the host Vikings (2-0).

St. Mary’s 4, Bridgewater-Raynham 3 — Emely Rodriguez’s walkoff single in the seventh plated Alyssa Grossi to propel the No. 8 Spartans (6-1) past the No. 9 Trojans (3-3) in a nonleague matchup in Lynn.

Wilmington 13, Melrose 2 — Maddie Alexander smacked a grand slam to spark the visiting Wildcats (4-1) and Audrey Powers (HR, 4 runs scored) fired a 13-strikeout no-hitter in the Middlesex League win.

Woburn 6, Lexington 2 — Sophomore Morgan Barmarsh fanned eight and Jenna Taylor launched a solo home run to lead the visiting Tanners (5-0) to the Middlesex League win.

Boys’ tennis

Duxbury 4, West Bridgewater 0 — Brewster Pierce and Tucker Catalano were victorious at first doubles to help the host Dragons (6-0) pick up the nonleague win.

Lynnfield 4, Hamilton-Wenham 1 — The Pioneers (3-0) stayed unbeaten thanks to magnificent play from its two doubles teams. David Kasdon and Jason Young rallied for a 6-0, 2-6, 6-3 victory and the No. 2 tandem of sophomore Rafik Khodr and freshman Russell Kasdon survived with a gritty 4-6, 6-2, 17-15 third-set tiebreaker win. Jamil Khodr and Dan Levin won in straight sets at first and second singles.

North Andover 3, Central Catholic 2 — Ben Polansky pulled out a 7-5, 7-6 win at first singles for the Scarlet Knights (4-0) in the Merrimack Valley Conference match.

Wilmington 5, Melrose 0 — Junior Anay Gandhi navigated his way through a 7-5, 6-4 win at first singles to remain unbeaten and keep Wilmington (5-0) perfect with the Middlesex League win.

Girls’ tennis

Bishop Stang 5, New Bedford 0 — Lexy Wynn (6-0, 6-0) and Amanda Murray (6-0, 6-0) won in straight sets at first and second singles to propel the host Spartans (5-0) to the nonleague win.

Dartmouth 5, Brockton 0 — Jaffa Heryudono (6-0, 6-0) was perfect at first singles for the host Indians (2-2), who improved to 2-1 in the Southeast Conference.

Hamilton-Wenham 4, Amesbury 1 — Sky Jara (6-0, 6-1) and Brynn McKechnie (6-1, 6-4) triumphed at first and second singles to help the host Generals improve to 3-2 in the Cape Ann League.

Watertown 3, Stoneham 2 — The host Raiders (1-4) claimed their first win in three years, sweeping the singles matches with senior Jenna Petrie (6-0, 6-0), junior Eva Kelleher (6-1, 6-0), and freshman Mairead Connolly (6-1, 6-2) in the Middlesex win.

Winchester 5, Arlington 0 — Kaitlyn Tan (6-3, 6-3), Caroline Fredey (6-0, 6-1), and Claire Lupien (6-3, 6-1) registered straight set wins for host Winchester (5-0) in the Middlesex League victory. Abby Wilson/Maddy Buck (6-0, 6-0) Caroline Andrews/Olivia DeMichaelis (6-2, 6-0) cruised to doubles wins.

Girls’ track

Newton South 82, Lincoln-Sudbury 62 — Amelia Everett won the mile (5:35.05) and the two-mile (11:05.07) events to lead the Lions (2-0) past the Warriors.

Boys’ volleyball

Essex Tech 3, Salem 0 — Junior Cael Dineen (5 kills, 2 aces) and Ryan Cole (7 aces) guided the host Hawks (1-2) to their first win of the season in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference.

Westford 3, Wayland 1 — Seniors Elliot Bradley (16 kills) and Fabian Arnold (15 kills) led the way for the Grey Ghosts (3-0) in the Dual County League win.

Wrestling

St. John’s Prep 52, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 3 — Tyler Knox (120 pounds), Nick Curley (126), Elias Hajali (132), Ethan Barnes-Felix (145), Cam Cummings (170), and Zach Richardson (220) earned pins for Prep (2-0).

Jake Levin reported from Framingham. Andrew Lin, Mike Puzzanghera, Steve Sousa, and Nate Weitzer also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores to @GlobeSchools.