Red Sox say vaccinated fans can go maskless when Fenway Park returns to full capacity on May 29

The Red Sox announced that additional single-game tickets have been made available for fans to purchase in advance of May 29, when Fenway Park — like other large sports venues across Massachusetts — will be allowed to return to full capacity for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, more tickets for two games against the Marlins on May 29 and 30 went on sale.

So far in the 2021 season, Fenway Park has been at limited capacity (currently set at 25 percent).