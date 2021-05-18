Stanford athletics can retain 11 teams that were scheduled to be cut

Wrestling, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and eight other varsity sports at Stanford that were scheduled to be eliminated will be able to continue because of an improved financial picture, university officials said Tuesday. The university had announced last July that the 11 sports would be cut after the current school year because of a budget deficit in the athletic department. “We have new optimism based on new circumstances, including vigorous and broad-based philanthropic interest in Stanford Athletics on the part of our alumni, which have convinced us that raising the increased funds necessary to support all 36 of our varsity teams is an approach that can succeed,” university president Marc Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement.

In a somewhat surprising move, Washington has granted starting right tackle Morgan Moses the ability to seek a trade, according to two people with knowledge of the situation, an indication that it will release him if a deal is not completed. Moses, a third-round draft pick in 2014, has two years remaining on his contract but no guaranteed salary. That means the team can move on from him, via trade or release, and take a minimal salary cap charge of $1.9 million from his remaining prorated signing bonus - and save more than $7.7 million in cap room.

Boxing

Fury-Joshua heavyweight fights hits snag

The all-British fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to become undisputed world heavyweight champion has hit a snag. Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, confirmed reports an arbitrator in the United States has ruled that Fury is contractually bound to fulfill a third fight with Deontay Wilder. That throws into doubt the proposed Aug. 14 fight between Joshua, the WBA, IBF and WBO champion, and Fury, the WBC champion, that was expected to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Tennis

Serena loses in straight sets to 68th-ranked player

Serena Williams’s disappointing return to tennis continued when she lost in straight sets to 68th-ranked Katerina Siniakova in the second round of the Emilia-Romagna Open at Parma, Italy. Top-seeded Williams, who accepted a wild-card invitation after losing her opening match at the Italian Open last week, was beaten 7-6 (4), 6-2. Williams is preparing for the French Open in Paris which starts on May 30.

Federer loses after two months away from tour

Roger Federer lost his comeback match after two months away from tour, falling to Pablo Andujar, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, in the second round of the Geneva Open. His first match on clay in almost two years kept him on court for almost two hours in only his second tournament since the 2020 Australian Open. The past 15 months have included two surgeries on his right knee.

Hockey

Westfield’s Kacey Bellamy, 34, retires

Kacey Bellamy, a three-time Olympian who helped the United States end a 20-year gold medal drought at the 2018 Winter Games, announced her retirement. Bellamy, who turned 34 in April, was a 15-year veteran with the US women’s national team. The Westfield, Mass., native also won silver at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.

Miscellany

Russian swimmer improves his world record for second straight day

For the second consecutive day, Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov improved his world record in the 50-meter backstroke. The 20-year-old Kolesnikov clocked 23.80 seconds to win the gold medal at the European Championships at Budapest … The Columbus MLS team restored “Crew” to its name after fans objected to a rebranding that had dropped it. The team announced the franchise would retain the name after meeting with angry team supporters.