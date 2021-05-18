Three-time Olympian Kacey Bellamy retires from US women’s national hockey team

She targeted this year’s world championships, which were scheduled to be held this month, as her farewell. But the tournament was postponed, for the second year in a row, due to safety concerns associated with COVID-19. Re-scheduled for August, Bellamy knew that the team would also be getting ready for the 2022 Olympics scheduled for just six months later, and that it was time to hang up the skates.

The Westfield native said she first considered retiring after winning gold at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, but decided to play a few more years after moving to Calgary.

Kacey Bellamy didn’t waste much time settling into life after hockey. The three-time Olympian announced her retirement from the US women’s national team on Tuesday morning, then played a round of golf in the afternoon, pausing to answer congratulatory texts and phone calls.

“Just to be able to step away from the game and know in my heart it was the right decision, it just feels like a weight’s been lifted off my shoulders,” said Bellamy via phone while taking a break on a golf course in Calgary.

Bellamy, 34, is still mulling her options for her post playing career. She has already spent time working with TorchPro, a digital media platform that connects pro hockey players with fans and future NHL hopefuls, and will continue to work with the company.

“They’ve been amazing. They really prioritize women’s hockey,” said Bellamy. “I think that would be a great avenue to get involved in and help grow the game.”

A return to coaching could also be in the cards. Bellamy served as an assistant to Erin Hamlen as Merrimack launched women’s hockey as a varsity sport. While she enjoyed the experience, she decided to leave the program in 2016 to focus on training for the 2018 Olympics.

“It was very hard to do both, but I think if I started coaching again and I was 100 percent focused on that then I’d have a really different perspective,” said Bellamy. “I think I’d enjoy it a lot more.”

Bellamy first joined the national team after her freshman season at the University of New Hampshire and was selected as a member of Team USA for the 2006 Four Nations Cup.

The defenseman served as alternate captain for eight teams, including the 2018 Olympic squad, as well as seven times in the world championships (2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021).

She is one of just two members of the US Women’s National Team to win eight world championships and is among only 13 players to have competed on three or more Olympic teams.

As a senior at UNH, she was a first team All American and was named MVP of the Hockey East tournament after leading the Wildcats to the 2008-09 league championships for the regular season and the postseason. She finished her career in Durham with 27 goals and 80 assists for 107 points, which was third among defensemen in the program’s history, in 143 games.

Prior to attending UNH, she was a three-sport athlete at Berkshire School in Sheffield, lettering in hockey, field hockey, and softball before graduating in 2005.

“I’m just so lucky and grateful for all the people that I’ve met along the way,” said Bellamy.

Her parents, Bob and Maura, still reside in Westfield, and Bellamy refers to them as her support system.

“I wouldn’t be here without them. The sacrifices that they made for me to reach my dreams is something that I can’t thank them enough for.”





