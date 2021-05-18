fb-pixel Skip to main content

Darwin’s Arch loses its top due to erosion in Galapagos

Updated May 18, 2021, 10 minutes ago
This photo distributed by Galapagos National Park shows Darwin's Arch off the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, on May 16. Ecuador’s Environment Ministry reported the collapse of the top of the arch on its Facebook page on Monday, blaming natural erosion of the stone.
This photo distributed by Galapagos National Park shows Darwin's Arch off the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, on May 16. Ecuador’s Environment Ministry reported the collapse of the top of the arch on its Facebook page on Monday, blaming natural erosion of the stone.Associated Press

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The famed Darwin’s Arch in the Galapagos Islands has lost its top, and officials are blaming natural erosion of the stone.

Ecuador's Environment Ministry reported the collapse on its Facebook page on Monday.

The rock structure — 43 meters (141 feet) high, 70 meters (230 feet) long and 23 meters (75feet) wide — is less than 1 kilometer (about half a mile) from Darwin Island and it's a popular spot for scuba divers.

The unique flora and fauna on remote islands, some 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) off the coast of mainland Ecuador are famed in part for inspiring Charles Darwin’s thoughts on evolution.

Advertisement


Boston Globe video