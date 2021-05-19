In ’71 this is how it was done (musically, that is)

So often have images of Vietnam, Richard Nixon, and demonstrations backed by a soundtrack of period pop hits been seen in other documentaries that those who were not even alive in 1971 will feel like they’ve lived through the year’s events and music. “1971” taps into these tropes but then ventures into less known territory. Who remembers the ordeal of the alternative London periodical Oz, when the editors were dragged into the Old Bailey courts on obscenity charges? Or Aretha Franklin’s offer to pay Angela Davis’s bail when the Black Power firebrand awaited trial for kidnapping and murder?

Some great songs came out 50 years ago, but, contrary to the title of Asif Kapadia, Danielle Peck, and James Rogan’s “ 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything ,” they probably didn’t change much of anything. Many of the social and political problems of that time haven’t gotten any better, and the music has gotten worse. Be that as it may, this fluid, fast-moving, contrapuntally structured eight-part, six-hour documentary on Apple TV+ not only revisits some of these great and sometimes obscure hits (many presented in generous performances) but weaves an aural and visual tapestry of a time no less chaotic, convulsive, and uncertain than our own.

The usual suspects appear but in unusual circumstances. The Rolling Stones, after escaping the Altamont concert, in 1969, and rebounding from that disaster with the hit album “Sticky Fingers,” have retreated to a chateau in Provence, where they fumble for a follow-up. Keith Richards and others in the crew fall prey to drugs and drug dealers. But their debauchery and dithering would result in perhaps the greatest rock-and-roll album by any band ever, “Exile on Main Street.”

Jim Morrison of the Doors is slumming in Paris, drinking beer and getting fat and soon to join Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix as one of the rock and roll legends who would die of drugs and excess at 27. Looking like he might also be another drug casualty, Sly Stone appears on “The Dick Cavett Show” and after a rousing performance of “I Want to Take You Higher” lapses into catatonia in mid-sentence during the interview. But Sly and the band would return later that year with their hit “Family Affair.”

In the wake of the Beatles’ breakup, John Lennon and Yoko Ono record “messagey” music (producer Phil Spector’s word) like “Give Me Some Truth” and act as political gadflies for numerous causes. Paul McCartney has wandered off in a sullen funk but George Harrison triumphs with his benefit concert for the victims of famine in Bangladesh. Ringo didn’t make it into the movie.

And David Bowie seems to be spending 1971 trying to come up with some resonating brand or image. A Rolling Stone writer recalls seeing the chameleonic future legend at a London party where “he looked like Lauren Bacall — this was Bowie and I didn’t know who he was.” Bowie does come close to a breakthrough at the Glastonbury Festival but by the time he makes it on stage the sun is rising and most have left or are sleeping as he debuts his song “Changes” in a haunting acoustic rendition.

Sometimes the political content of the music needs backup from other figures in popular culture. Carole King and Joni Mitchell don’t make an especially strong case as voices of the feminist movement until they are associated with Germaine Greer, who has just come out with “The Female Eunuch,” and the newly divorced and liberated Pat Loud, who was then being filmed in the prototypical reality-TV series “An American Family.”

The series makes its most convincing argument about the impact of the music on history and society with its episodes on Black performers. Not that they overtly protested injustice in their lyrics, though Marvin Gaye did so in his deceptively wistful “What’s Going On” and Curtis Mayfield in such sardonic songs as “(Don’t Worry) If There’s a Hell Below We’re All Going to Go.” However, incidents like the shooting of Black Panther George Jackson and the killing of Black inmates in the Attica prison riot did stir anger and solidarity. But perhaps the lasting impact of performers such as Tina Turner, Bill Withers, James Brown, and Isaac Hayes lay not so much in their voicing protest as in their achieving financial autonomy and mainstream recognition.

These and other personalities take center stage, recede into the background, and return a few episodes later, when their stories resume and take shape around “the brutish realities of this foul Year of Our Lord 1971,” as Gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson describes it in a passage read from his “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.” Like most years it was bruising, anticlimactic, and little missed when it was over. But it did have a great soundtrack.

“1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” will premiere May 21 on Apple TV+.

