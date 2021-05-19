Dick Wolf’s dominance a sign of networks’ franchise addiction

Just in case you’re wondering about the state of network TV, here is a telling bit of information. This fall, producer Dick Wolf will own three nights — that’s nine hours — of prime time programming. All bow to the king of TV franchises.

The shows spread across two networks. He will have Tuesdays on CBS, with “FBI,” the new “FBI: International,” and “FBI: Most Wanted.” He will have Wednesdays on NBC, with “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Chicago P.D.” And he will have Thursdays on NBC, with the new “Law & Order: For the Defense,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”