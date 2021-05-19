I’m at a live music show, indoors. What’s this I’m feeling?

This was last Saturday, just after the CDC announced relaxed guidelines for those who were fully vaccinated, and before the announcement that restrictions on gatherings in Massachusetts would be lifted by the end of the month for all venues of all sizes. But the Winery, following Boston rules for music venues on that day, was at 25 percent capacity, and no singing .

That was the renowned jazz musician John Scofield in the second of two solo-guitar sets at City Winery. “Yeah!” I responded with the rest of the audience. But my unvoiced response was, “Uh … I think so.”

I should have been thrilled to be there, right? I’m a music fan, someone who’s spent most of his life attending live performances on a regular basis. Over the past year, I’d told myself again and again, regretting every show I’d ever missed, “When live music comes back, I’ll never miss another show! Ever.”

The socially distanced audience at John Scofield's second show at City Winery, which was limited to 25 percent capacity. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Still, the gradual loosening of COVID restrictions has been a little … weird. I hadn’t even set foot in a grocery store in 14 months. (I’m in the high-risk age group, of the Jimi Hendrix at Rhode Island Auditorium, 1968, vintage.) That’s not to mention the isolation of WFH, avoiding crowds, masking up, washing hands. When I did finally venture into a supermarket, what I felt wasn’t exactly fear, but just the disassociation of plunging into a situation I had been assiduously avoiding for all those months. What could be more familiar than a supermarket? Familiar, but strange. As in, really? This is OK now?

But here I was, once again, with 80 or so other music fans, in a room built for 300. The audience was scattered at widely spaced deuces and four-tops. All but the staff were maskless because masks are required unless you’re eating and drinking, and everyone’s eating and drinking. Still, comfortable, right? … I think so.

It must have been weird for Scofield too, also maskless. According to his management, his last pre-pandemic show had been March 6, 2020. Since then, he hadn’t stepped out in front of a live audience until April 24 for two shows at the Ridgefield (Conn.) Playhouse, near his home north of New York City.

John Scofield onstage at City Winery. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

“I get to play again, wow!” he said, and from the first notes of the first song, you knew why you were here. It was Paul McCartney’s Beatles tune “I Will,” and Scofield’s loving attention to the melody, his phrasing, his shaping of each note, with slides and bends and passing tones, were all about that vocal line, the very definition of “lyricism.”

It was a master at work, enjoying himself, and I began to take pleasure in his pleasure, and felt my unease drop away as he ran through his usual broad-ranging mix of material — jazz standards, country, pop, rock and roll, swing, “Wichita Lineman,” Pharoah Sanders, Mingus, Coltrane, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly.

Scofield was his genial self, scoffing at technical glitches (“If Clapton were here, you think that would happen?”), reciting the words to a few songs (“You don’t want me to sing”), encouraging the audience to clap a clave beat along to “Not Fade Away” and whistle along to his song “Jeep on 35” even as he made fun of it.

Audience participation! Or, more rightly, an artist engaging with a live audience. So familiar, but so strange. After a while, though, even the clatter of a dropped piece of cutlery sounded exactly right. Live performance. What can I say — you had to be there.

Jon Garelick can be reached at jon.garelick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jgarelick.