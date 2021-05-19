The Jonas Brothers are coming to Fenway

The Jonas Brothers have announced a tour that will bring the boy band to Fenway Park on Oct. 1.

The show is the ninth concert scheduled at Fenway this summer and fall, a further sign of a return to normalcy following last summer’s cancellations. The Fenway shows also include Guns N’ Roses (Aug. 3), Billy Joel (Aug. 4), Green Day (Aug. 5), New Kids on the Block (Aug. 6), Lady Gaga (Aug. 7), Zac Brown Band (Aug. 8), Maroon 5 (Sept. 12), and Aerosmith (Sept. 14). A pair of previously scheduled Def Leppard/Motley Crüe shows have been postponed until 2022.