Singer Demi Lovato says they identify as nonbinary: ‘This is my truth and I can’t shove it down’

"I felt that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering," Lovato said.

Lovato made the announcement in a video on Wednesday as they launched a new podcast series.

Pop singer Demi Lovato said they identify as nonbinary and will change their pronouns to they/them, a revelation that comes after more than a year of “healing and self-reflective work.”

The singer, 28, has spent nearly half of their life in the public eye and has long shared details of their personal life in the open — speaking vulnerably about addiction, sobriety, and identity.

In a tweet, Lovato acknowledged spending "the majority of my life growing in front of all of you ... you've seen the good, the bad, & everything in between."

"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all," the singer tweeted, adding: "Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me."

In the first episode of the new weekly podcast, "4D with Demi Lovato," Lovato wanted to share what the announcement "means to me, and what it may look like for other people."

"I want to make it clear that I'm still learning and coming into myself," Lovato said. "I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson."

In the premiere episode, Lovato spoke with Alok Vaid-Menon, a renowned gender nonconforming author and performance artist, who described first meeting Lovato at a poetry show in Los Angeles and feeling like Lovato "resonated" with the performance.

“It was the first time in so long that I’ve ever heard someone else speak my truth and then realize ‘oh that’s my truth, too’,” Lovato said.

Lovato reflected on feeling the need to suppress their identity and explained how it played a role in a near-fatal overdose in 2018. In a recently released docuseries, Lovato speaks candidly about pain that led to that overdose, about later suffering a relapse, and about the pressure in speaking publicly about the recovery process.

“In 2018, when I overdosed, I feel like the reason why that happened was because I was ignoring my truth,” Lovato said in the podcast. “I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists or team members or this or that, or even fans that wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star in the leotard and look a certain way.”

“I thought that was what I was supposed to be,” Lovato said.

Vaid-Menon described growing up being uncomfortable “with the boxes that people were putting me in.”

“And I had so much shame,” Vaid-Menon said. “And I think that’s a story for both of us, is that when you have that kind of shame and that repression, it can almost kill you.”

Vaid-Menon said that when people ask about what it means to identify as nonbinary, they explain that nonbinary people “experience ourselves outside of the idea of man or woman.”

“But what I want you to understand is that it comes from a place of deep joy and healing,” they said. “Not from a place of doubt.”

Lovato wrote that the announcement was also “for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”

During a discussion on the podcast about pronoun use and language around identity, Lovato said they hoped such discussions would “spark conversations in places where they’re not normally had” and could provide a space for someone to say, “I really resonate with that, too, and I’ve been not living my truth.”

“This is my truth and I can’t shove it down or suppress it any longer, or I’ll end up where I did a few years ago,” Lovato said. “Every day of my life I’m going to do whatever I can to live my truth to the fullest and be as loud as I can with it so that other people feel comfortable living their truth as well.”