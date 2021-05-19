TJX stock falls on pandemic-impact report

Shares in TJX Companies fell by 5.29 percent to close at $67.38 a share on Wednesday after the company released an estimate for the foregone revenue caused by pandemic-related closures of its stores in Europe and Canada in the February-April quarter. The Framingham-based discount retailer, which oversees chains such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, said that it estimates those closed stores resulted in about $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion in lost sales during the most recent quarter, or around 10 percent of its total revenue in that time. TJX currently has about 300 stores, out of more than 4,600, that remain closed due to government mandates in Canada and Europe. However, the company continued to add retail space in the quarter, with store count growing by nearly 70 over the three months across its entire footprint. — JON CHESTO

MEDIA

Newspaper executive to head Boston magazine parent company

Longtime Massachusetts newspaper executive Kirk Davis has landed a new role in magazines, as the president and chief executive of Boston magazine parent Metro Corp. Publishing. The former GateHouse Media chief executive will be Metro’s new president and CEO as of June 1. He’ll succeed Nick Fischer, the company’s interim chief executive for the past year. The company, owned by members of the Lipson family, also publishes Philadelphia magazine. Metro employs 90 people, with roughly one-third of them in Boston and two-thirds in Philadelphia. Davis, 59, worked for GateHouse for 13 years, becoming its New England president at the time of the company’s formation in 2006, and eventually its CEO from 2014 through 2019. He left in 2019 when the company merged with Gannett. — JON CHESTO

RETAIL

Target joins other retailers in reporting booming sales

Target’s sales and profits surged in the first quarter as its customers, emerging from the pandemic, returned in big numbers to its stores for dresses, cosmetics, and luggage. Sales at stores opened at least a year jumped 18 percent in the three-month period that ended May 1. That follows a 6.9 percent increase in the previous quarter. Online sales soared 50 percent after rocketing 118 percent higher in the final quarter of 2020. The Minneapolis chain also offered an upbeat sales outlook Wednesday and shares jumped to an all-time high. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, boosted its profit expectations for the year Tuesday, while Macy’s surprised almost everyone by swinging back into the profit column. It also boosted its 2021 guidance. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WAGES

Under Armour is the latest to boost hourly pay to $15

Under Armour is boosting hourly wages to better attract and keep the employees it needs to expand its online business. The sportswear retailer said it’s raising the minimum wage for all US employees to $15 an hour starting June 6 — an increase of as much as 50 percent for some staff. Canadian workers will also get a bump. In total, more than 8,000 people, including almost 90 percent of its retail and distribution-house employees, will receive a raise, the company said in a statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Amazon to build a new warehouse in Alabama after union drive fails

Amazon announced plans for a new warehouse that will bring more than 500 jobs to north Alabama just weeks after workers at another company facility in the state soundly defeated a push for unionization. The company said the 1 million-square-foot order fulfillment center would be built near a new Mazda Toyota vehicle factory that’s being constructed west of Huntsville in Limestone County. “Amazon employees will pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs,” Owen Torres, a company spokesperson, said in a statement Tuesday. Amazon already has warehouses near Mobile and in suburban Birmingham, where employees last month voted decisively against forming a union to cut off a drive that labor activists had hoped would lead to similar efforts throughout the company. The union push at Bessemer, located just west of Birmingham, was the biggest in the 26-year history of the online seller and only the second time that an organizing move from within the company had come to a vote. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AIRLINES

JetBlue to begin transatlantic service later this summer

JetBlue Airways said Wednesday it will start transatlantic service late this summer, competing against bigger rivals on the lucrative route between New York and London. The New York-based airline said it will start daily flights between JFK and Heathrow airports on Aug. 11, and add daily trips from JFK to London’s second-biggest airport, Gatwick, on Sept. 29. It plans to add Boston-London flights next year. JetBlue wanted to start the flights earlier than mid-August but was delayed, partly by the process of proving to regulators that it could operate long over-water flights safely. The late launch means JetBlue will miss most of the peak summer travel vacation season. However, travel between the United States and the United Kingdom is still restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s not clear when restrictions will be eased. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AIRLINES

EU court rejects approval of state aid for KLM

A top European Union court on Wednesday annulled the EU’s approval of 3.4 billion euros ($4.1 billion) in state aid for the Dutch carrier KLM but suspended its immediate application because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry. In a similar ruling backing a challenge from Irish air carrier Ryanair, the court also overturned the EU’s decision to back state aid to the TAP Portuguese carrier for a potential total of 1.2 billion euros, but also suspended its application pending a new EU decision. In both cases, the Luxembourg-based General Court said that the European Commission had to come up with more complete reasoning why such aid could be granted. The two rulings were a success for Ryanair which had been stymied in its attempts to challenge before the court such state aid to other EU airlines. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FAST FOOD

Burger King has a new chicken sandwich, two years in the making

Almost two years after Popeyes kicked off the chicken-sandwich wars, sister company Burger King is releasing its own contender. The burger chain, owned by Popeyes parent Restaurant Brands International Inc., is introducing a new breaded chicken sandwich across the United States on June 3. The company said it’s been “perfecting” the recipe for two years, or essentially since the launch of Popeyes’ seemingly ordinary sandwich — a piece of fried meat with pickles and mayo — that ignited a frenzy in the summer of 2019. The popularity of that sandwich, plus more recent sandwich roll outs at McDonald’s Corp. and KFC, has companies around the United States reporting rising poultry prices and intermittent shortages. — BLOOMBERG NEWS