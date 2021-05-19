Meet the Boston real estate agent hoping to capture the heart of the new ‘Bachelorette’

Meet Christian — his last name is Smith, but in “Bachelor/Bachelorette” parlance, he’s only introduced by his first name — a 27 year old “who sees the romance in everything.”

Thurston’s season kicks off June 7, so ABC has released the sprawling list of her suitors, one of whom (drum roll, please) is a real estate agent from the Boston area.

With “The Bachelor” embroiled in controversy last season, ABC decided to come back with two installments of “The Bachelorette,” one featuring Katie Thurston and the other with Michelle Young, both fan favorites from Matt James’ tumultuous recent run.

But of course he does.

The bio continues: His “parents have been married since their early twenties and Christian says he dreams of finding a long-lasting love like theirs. He spends a lot of time with his family and says that he wants the woman that he ends up with to love them just as much as he does because, in all honesty, they are a good time!”

Besides hanging with the family, Christian apparently spends a lot of time at work. According to ABC, he’s quite a successful real estate agent who’s sold more than $25 million worth of properties, most of which look to be on the North Shore and in southern New Hampshire.

Christian’s LinkedIn page also boasts of his selling prowess, noting that he ranked in the top 20 percent of Keller Williams real estate agents in Great Boston. And given Bostonians’ endless fascination with real estate chatter, this guy is probably awesome at parties, right?

A few quirky facts about Christian, who also looks to be a former Saint Anselm hockey player. For one, he “dreams of driving the Batmobile” someday and really, who doesn’t? For another, he used to favor a fauxhawk, which we can chalk up to youthful sartorial indiscretion. He also, according to ABC, “loves parades” and has been known to indulge in “mixed martial arts bouts.”

“Bachelorette” fans can catch a glimpse of the new local contestant in the “Meet the Men” video that ABC posted to Twitter on Tuesday. There’s a snippet where Christian, along with all the other suitors, speaks directly to the camera about Thurston. But look closely. At one point, we see a gentleman on a stage, ripping off a pair of tear-away pants a la Channing Tatum in “Magic Mike.”

It looks an awful lot like a certain real estate agent.













Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com.